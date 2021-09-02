Championship Team of the Month for August - Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chris Willock and Karlan Grant make cut

With the international break now upon us, WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for August.

Goalkeeper: Bradley Collins (Barnsley) - 7.12 rating

Collins made the sixth most saves (17) in the Championship in August, and was one of two goalkeepers to save a penalty. A solid rearguard showing saw him concede five goals and occupy the spot between the sticks.

Centre-back: Aden Flint (Cardiff) - 8.22 rating

The WhoScored.com Championship player of the month, Flint has been nigh-on unstoppable for Cardiff City so far this season. No player scored more goals than the centre-back (four) in August, and he won the most aerial duels (50) in the league. 13 interceptions, the fifth-most in the division, capped an excellent August for Flint.

Centre-back: Rob Dickie (QPR) - 7.77 rating

Dickie scored three league goals in the Championship last season. After just five outings, the QPR centre-back has bagged twice and is one of eight players to win multiple WhoScored.com man of the match awards in 2021/22.

Centre-back: Dara O'Shea (West Brom) - 7.73 rating

Like Dickie, O'Shea netted twice in August. West Brom have made an excellent start to life under Valerien Ismael and come into the international break joint-top of the division. A key reason has been O'Shea's performances, with 23 tackles and interceptions combined not only the ninth best, but also a key reason for his inclusion.

Right wing-back: Maxime Colin (Birmingham) - 7.14 rating

No team conceded fewer goals than Birmingham City (three) in the Championship in August with Colin playing a key role for the Blues from right wing-back. Colin ranks fourth for tackles (16) in the Championship so far this season, while he scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United to get Birmingham's campaign off to a winning start. He also got an additional assist in the 5-0 win over Luton.

Central midfield: Alex Mowatt (West Brom) - 7.60 rating

Image: Alex Mowatt (left) celebrates scoring for West Brom

Mowatt followed Ismael from Barnsley to West Brom over the summer and he's been crucial in the Baggies' flying start to the campaign. Only Joe Allen (27) made more tackles and interceptions combined than Mowatt (26) in August. He also has two goals and one assist so far.

Central midfield: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) - 7.59 rating

In his breakout season under Marco Silva, Carvalho has excelled in attacking midfield, having a direct hand in four goals, scoring three, including a decisive performance against Millwall. 11 key passes was enough to rank in the top 10 in the division in August and help Carvalho to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.59.

Left wing-back: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield) - 7.42 rating

Thomas had a direct hand in the joint-second most goals (five) in the division in August, with his four assists ranking joint-first. Those four assists came from 21 goalscoring chances created, at least five more key passes than any other player.

Forward: Chris Willock (QPR) - 7.62 rating

The second QPR player to feature is attacker Willock. Of the 11 goals the Rs scored in August, Willock had a direct hand in four, scoring twice, while no player completed more dribbles (13) than the 23-year-old.

Forward: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) - 7.51 rating

Fulham are the top scorers in the Championship so far this season having hit the back of the net 13 times. Mitrovic has played in a key role having had a direct hand in six goals (4 goals, 2 assists), that more than any other player. The Serb hit the back of the net with four of his 22 shots, the most in the division in August.

Forward: Karlan Grant (West Brom) - 7.42 rating

Grant provided two assists in August and netted an additional goal for the Baggies, those coming from respective returns of eight key passes and 14 shots. Eight successful dribbles was also a solid return.