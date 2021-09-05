Argentina's Premier League players placed into isolation by Brazilian authorities ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has sought the immediate isolation of four Argentina players just hours before the Copa America champions are due to face Brazil in a World Cup Qualifier in Sao Paulo.

Anvisa said the players should have quarantined on arrival because they had spent time in the UK over the previous 14 days.

Although it did not name the four, the players with Premier League clubs are Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur.

Image: Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez started in goal for Argentina on Sunday

Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero were each named in Argentina's starting line-up, as Buendia was the only player of the four to miss out.

"Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil," Anvisa said in a statement.

The Argentine squad flew into Brazil on Friday, the day after beating Venezuela 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Caracas.

Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Image: Emiliano Buendia (centre) joined Aston Villa from Norwich this summer

Anvisa were tipped off that the four players did not state that information on their immigration forms and on Sunday said they confirmed the details given were "false".

The confusion came just hours before the two arch rivals were scheduled to face off at the Corinthians Arena - the game kicks off at 8pm BST.

Spokespeople for both the Argentine team and CONMEBOL - the South American Football Confederation - did not respond to requests for comment.