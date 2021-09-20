Jarred Gillett to become Premier League's first overseas referee when he officiates Watford vs Newcastle this weekend

Australian Jarred Gillett will become first overseas official to referee a Premier League match when he takes charge of Watford vs Newcastle on Saturday; 34-year-old spent nine years in A-League before moving to England in 2019; Gillett has refereed in EFL for past two seasons

Jarred Gillett, referee during the Sky Bet Championship playoff semi final, second leg match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 22, 2021.
Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee in the Premier League this weekend.

The Australian will take charge of the Watford vs Newcastle match on Saturday.

Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.

After spending nine years in the A-League in his home country, 34-year-old Gillett moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL.

He has officiated in League One, League Two and the Championship over the last two seasons, including the second leg of the 2020/21 Championship play-off final between Brentford and Bournemouth.

Gillett has also Premier League experience as a VAR.

