Jarred Gillett to become Premier League's first overseas referee when he officiates Watford vs Newcastle this weekend

Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee in the Premier League this weekend.

The Australian will take charge of the Watford vs Newcastle match on Saturday.

Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 6 (Sep 25-27) have been confirmed



🇦🇺 Jared Gillett will take charge of his first #PL match making him the first overseas referee to do so



Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.

After spending nine years in the A-League in his home country, 34-year-old Gillett moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL.

He has officiated in League One, League Two and the Championship over the last two seasons, including the second leg of the 2020/21 Championship play-off final between Brentford and Bournemouth.

Gillett has also Premier League experience as a VAR.