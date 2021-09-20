Jarred Gillett to become Premier League's first overseas referee when he officiates Watford vs Newcastle this weekend

Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee in the Premier League this weekend.
The Australian will take charge of the Watford vs Newcastle match on Saturday.
Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 6 (Sep 25-27) have been confirmed— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2021
🇦🇺 Jared Gillett will take charge of his first #PL match making him the first overseas referee to do so
➡️ https://t.co/LWxow6gW0o pic.twitter.com/swJXEDF4Ci
Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.
After spending nine years in the A-League in his home country, 34-year-old Gillett moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL.
He has officiated in League One, League Two and the Championship over the last two seasons, including the second leg of the 2020/21 Championship play-off final between Brentford and Bournemouth.
Trending
- Neville: Alarm bells for Kane
- Ref Watch: Walker pen call correct, but Ronaldo denied
- AJ: I've been to the edge to prepare for Usyk
- Euro: Poch defends Messi sub, Real win, Haaland stars
- Tuchel: Mendy not comfortable enough to face Spurs
- England's tour of Pakistan cancelled
- Thiago to miss at least two games with calf injury
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Why Hamilton and Verstappen are 'very likely' to crash again
- Usyk's 10-year plot to bring AJ down
Gillett has also Premier League experience as a VAR.