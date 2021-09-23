Jonson Clarke-Harris: Peterborough striker handed four-match ban, fined £5,300 for historical social media posts

Jonson Clarke-Harris was found to have breached FA Rules E3.1 and E3.2 over social media posts made between 2012 and 2013; the player has been handed a £5,300 fine, banned for four matches and will be forced to attend an education programme

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been banned for four matches and fined £5,300 by the Football Association (FA) over historical social media posts.

The 27-year-old was charged by the FA in August over six counts of breaching FA Rule E3.1 and E3.2, in relation to posts made between October 27, 2012 and March 6, 2013.

The comments made reference to sexual orientation and Clarke-Harris will now be mandated to attend a face-to-face education programme.

An FA spokesperson said: "Peterborough United FC's Jonson Clarke-Harris has been suspended for four matches, fined £5,300 and is required to complete a face-to-face education programme after admitting six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

"The comments were insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"The comments also constitute "an aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

"An independent Regulatory Commission was subsequently convened and imposed the above sanction during a paper hearing. Their written reasons will be published in due course."

As a result of his ban, Clarke-Harris - who scored 31 league goals to propel Peterborough to promotion last season - will miss their matches between now and October 16 against Coventry, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

The striker, who has scored two goals in the Championship so far this campaign, helped Posh to two wins from their opening eight matches of the league season.