Scottish Premiership match previews and team news: Aberdeen vs Celtic live on Sky Sports

Teams news, stats and how to follow the eighth round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic at Aberdeen on Sky Sports and Rangers hosting Hibs.

Team news

Dundee United welcome two players back for their cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.

Charlie Mulgrew is fit again after missing the draw with former club Celtic while Declan Glass is back in full training following a long-term absence.

Liam Smith is nearing fitness and will just miss out but Marc McNulty remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Ross County have no fresh injuries ahead of the Tannadice encounter.

Connor Randall is still working on strengthening his legs after an ankle problem.

Jake Vokins remains working on his rehab following surgery on a broken foot.

Opta stats

None of Dundee United and Ross County's last 14 top-flight league meetings have been drawn, with the Tangerines winning nine and losing five in this spell since a 1-1 draw in January 2013.

The side playing away from home has won four of the last five Scottish Premiership matches between Dundee United and Ross County (L1), with Ross County winning the most recent league meeting between the two sides 2-0 at Tannadice Park in May last season.

Dundee United have scored more than once in just one of their last 16 Scottish Premiership matches, drawing 2-2 with Motherwell in May - they have scored just 10 goals across these 16 matches (W5 D6 L5).

Ross County have conceded more goals than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (15), with those 15 goals all coming in their last six games since a clean sheet on the opening day against St Johnstone.

Team news

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson plans to make a late decision on whether to restore John Souttar to the team for Saturday's visit of Motherwell after he missed last weekend's win over Livingston with a minor thigh issue.

The defender returned to training on Thursday and will be given every chance to prove his fitness, but Taylor Moore could retain his place in defence if it is deemed that Souttar needs further rest.

Josh Ginnelly is back in contention after missing the last two games with an ankle problem, while Craig Halkett has trained all week after going off with a head knock last weekend, meaning Neilson could have a full-strength squad to

select from.

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returned to training on Friday ahead of the Tynecastle clash, the winners of which would go top of the Premiership table on Saturday night.

The centre-back dropped out of the team that beat Ross County after reporting a fitness issue late in the week.

Fellow central defender Sondre Solholm Johansen is still missing with a knock.

Opta stats

Hearts have only lost one of their last eight home games against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D2), a 3-2 defeat in September 2019.

Motherwell are unbeaten in four league meetings with Hearts, winning three and drawing one since a 1-0 defeat in December 2018.

Hearts have scored 12 goals after seven Scottish Premiership matches this season, the most by a newly promoted side at this stage since Hibs scoring 12 in 2017-18. With 15 points (W4 D3), they have made the best start by a promoted side since Hearts themselves won 15 points in 2015-16.

Team news

Adam Lewis has dropped out of the Livingston squad to face St Mirren in the cinch Premiership.

The on-loan Liverpool player suffered a fractured metatarsal in training on Monday and faces 12 weeks out.

Craig Sibbald (leg wound) and Jaze Kabia (knee) remain out while Scott Pittman is working to recover his fitness after injury.

St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy will be available for the trip to West Lothian.

The Buddies striker came off with a head knock against Aberdeen last week but has recovered.

Charles Dunne (hamstring) and Greg Kiltie (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Livingston have only kept one clean sheet in their 10 Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren, a 2-0 victory in August 2018 in their first ever clash in the competition, with St Mirren scoring at least once in nine consecutive league encounters since.

St Mirren avoided defeat in all three of their league meetings with Livingston last season (W2 D1), one of just two sides they did so against in 2020-21 (also Ross County).

Livingston won eight of their first 11 Scottish Premiership games under David Martindale (D3) but have since registered just two wins in 19 games under him (D4 L13), scoring more than once in just one of those 19 games, a 2-1 win over Hamilton in March.

S. Mirren are looking to record consecutive league wins in 2021 for only the second time, having won against Dundee United and Celtic back in January.

Team news

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig will break the club's all-time appearance record if he faces Dundee on Saturday.

Craig will overtake former team-mate Steven Anderson when he lands his 442nd appearance.

Saints are likely to be without James Brown (hamstring), Murray Davidson (back), Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and Craig Bryson (knee) while Callum Hendry joined Kilmarnock on loan on Wednesday.

Dundee have a doubt over Leigh Griffiths after the striker went off against Rangers last weekend with an ankle complaint.

Fellow forward Alex Jakubiak is set to miss out after suffering a shoulder injury during an incident in Dundee city centre.

Midfielder Charlie Adam (groin) and striker Danny Mullen (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

St Johnstone have won each of their last four league meetings with Dundee while also keeping a clean sheet each time, with each of these matches coming in the 2018-19 campaign.

Dundee have won just one of their last eight league visits to St Johnstone (D1 L6), a 2-0 victory under Neil McCann in December 2017.

St Johnstone have drawn each of their last eight league meetings with newly promoted opponents, last winning such a match in March 2019 against St Mirren.

Dundee have won just five of their last 46 Scottish Premiership matches (D9 L32) and are winless in all seven games this season (D3 L4).

Team news

Aberdeen are without midfielder Teddy Jenks for the visit of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as he serves a suspension following his red card in last weekend's defeat at St Mirren.

Attacker Marley Watkins is set to remain on the sidelines after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Defender Andy Considine is out until the turn of the year following knee surgery.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Pittodrie.

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi and captain Callum McGregor started the 4-0 Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead on Thursday night after recovering from respective knee and hamstring injuries while Giorgos Giakoumakis came on to make his debut in the second half and could be in contention for a start.

Josip Juranovic (hamstring) is also out, while working their way back are Mikey Johnston (niggle), Karamoko Dembele (ankle), James Forrest (unspecified), Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Christopher Jullien (knee).

Opta stats

Aberdeen have only won one of their last 20 league meetings with Celtic (D3 L16), a 1-0 victory in May 2018 thanks to Andrew Considine's winner.

Celtic are unbeaten in 10 away league trips to Aberdeen (W8 D2) since a 2-1 loss in February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Aberdeen have lost their last three Scottish Premiership matches, last losing more consecutively in the top flight in April 2011 (5).

Celtic have lost their last three away Scottish Premiership matches, their worst away losing league run since April 2000 under Kenny Dalglish (also three in a row).

How to follow: Aberdeen vs Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team news

Rangers duo Connor Goldson and Juninho Bacuna are both doubts with knocks for the top of the cinch Premiership table clash with Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday.

Ryan Jack is making his way back following calf surgery. Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Hibs manager Jack Ross has doubts over the availability of key duo Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig after both players were forced off with knocks in last weekend's 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Jamie Murphy has returned to training after recovering ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury and the winger could be involved in the squad this weekend.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are all expected to remain on the sidelines until November at least.

Opta stats

Rangers have won seven of their last eight league meetings with Hibernian (D1), including each of their last three in a row.

Hibernian have lost each of their last five league games at Ibrox, while they are winless in their last 12 league visits to defending Scottish top-flight champions (D3 L9) since a 3-0 win over Rangers in November 2010 under Colin Calderwood.

After a run of 21 consecutive home league wins, Rangers drew 1-1 with Motherwell in their last league game at Ibrox. They have never gone two home Scottish Premiership games without a win under Steven Gerrard, last doing so in March 2018 under Graeme Murty, losing to Celtic and Kilmarnock.

Hibernian striker Martin Boyle has scored six goals in seven Scottish Premiership appearances this season, already half of the total he managed last season (12 in 36 games). However, Boyle has never scored in 10 top-flight appearances against Rangers, with the Gers one of only three sides he's faced but not scored against, along with current side Hibs (one game) and Inverness (two games).

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

After 33 games, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing each other in that section.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports