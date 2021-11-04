Hibernian's Scottish Premiership matches against Ross County and Livingston rescheduled by SPFL

New dates for two of Hibernian's Scottish Premiership away fixtures have been announced by the SPFL following recent Covid-related postponements.

Hibs' trip to Ross County, originally scheduled for October 30 and then again for November 3, will now be played on November 24.

Meanwhile, their visit to the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livingston, which was due to be played on November 6, will now take place on December 8 instead.

Image: Jack Ross will take his players to Ross County three days after facing Rangers in the League Cup semi-final

The Edinburgh club originally reported two positive Covid cases hours before they were due to play Ross County last weekend.

However, a further undisclosed outbreak, combined with existing injuries, left them with just eight available players.

Earlier this week, Hibs CEO Ben Kensell described the postponements as the "correct outcome", despite acknowledging the disruption to both supporters and the league itself.

Under SPFL rules, teams must have 13 fit players, including a goalkeeper, for a match to take place and further to that, 10 of the players must be over 18-years old.

Due to the upcoming international break, it is now likely that Hibs' next game will be at Hampden Park in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers on November 21.