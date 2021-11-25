Slavisa Jokanovic: Sheffield United manager to leave Championship club

Slavisa Jokanovic is set to leave his role as Sheffield United manager.

Jokanovic, who has won promotion to the Premier League with Watford and Fulham, was appointed as the permanent replacement to Chris Wilder in May following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Sheffield United sit 16th in the Championship table on 23 points, having won at Reading on Tuesday to end a four-game run without victory.

The Blades have lost eight of their 19 Championship fixtures so far this campaign and are eight points adrift of the play-off positions.

Jokanovic, 53, would become the fifth manager to leave their managerial position in the second tier of English football this season.

Sheffield United are next in action against Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Sunday.