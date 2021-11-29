Ralf Rangnick wants RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara to implement pressing style at Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Ralf Rangnick is targeting £33m midfielder Amadou Haidara to implement his pressing style at Manchester United.

The Premier League has pledged to investigate the growing links between cryptocurrency companies and clubs amid fears about the lack of regulation in the industry.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have confirmed they are pursuing Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

The Premier League are seeking urgent clarification from the government about their clubs' exemption from travel restrictions amid fears that next week's Champions League and Europa League ties could be affected by the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

Tottenham have been dragged into the fraud allegations against Juventus, with Italian police investigating the transfer history of summer signing Cristian Romero and the role of the club's managing director Fabio Paratici.

Arsenal are hopeful Bukayo Saka has avoided significant injury after he was forced off against Newcastle.

James Justin's return to action for Leicester has been pushed back to next month after he suffered 'a reaction' to his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Juventus could be relegated to Serie B and have their 2020 top-flight title stripped off them due to their investigation into capital gains, a consumer rights watchdog in Italy has claimed.

THE GUARDIAN

Secret talks between the Premier League and the EFL have been held to discuss removing the controversial parachute payments system, with alternatives set to be put to top-flight clubs for consideration.

THE SUN

Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez's contract.

Kylian Mbappe looked furious after finishing ninth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or vote.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be banned from driving his £17m fleet of supercars to Manchester United training under Ralf Rangnick.

Roman Abramovich attended his first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge for over three years during the draw against Manchester United.

Federico Chiesa is being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Chelsea forgotten man Malang Sarr is reportedly set to be thrown a career lifeline by Inter Milan.

Manchester United are pioneering a new approach to getting their youngsters a taste of first-team football.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba recently spoke with Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during a brief meeting in France, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are trying to push through a deal to bring in Reo Hatate for the opening of the January window and a potential debut against Rangers.

Rangers have told confused supporters they still have no information on the ticket allocation for the club's Europa League clash against Lyon - just 10 days before the game.

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan is favourite for the top job at former club Hartlepool United.