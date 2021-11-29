Alexia Putellas: Barcelona midfielder wins Women's Ballon d'Or 2021

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or.
Putellas was one of five players nominated from the Barcelona team following their first Champions League triumph along with winning the Primera Division title.
She was the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe with 26 goals in all competitions last season.
The 27-year-old was also named UEFA's Women's Player of the Year and midfielder of the year.
Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso was second, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr third and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema fourth.
Trending
- Messi wins record seventh men's Ballon d'Or
- Messi favourite to win seventh Ballon d'Or
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Rangnick joins Man Utd
- Man Utd appoint Rangnick as interim manager
- PL predictions: Palace to send Leeds closer to trouble
- QPR level against Derby LIVE!
- 'What's he here for?' - Keane vs Carragher on Ronaldo: The full transcript
- Khan taunts Brook in tense 'Gloves Are Off'
- Angry Khan and Brook hauled apart as tensions spike
- Barca's Putellas wins Women's Ballon d'Or; Kerr third; Miedema fourth
Speaking through a translator at the Paris ceremony, Putellas said: "I'm very emotional, it's a very special moment.
"I would like to start by thanking all my team-mates, especially my current [Barcelona] team-mates. For me it's a collective success."
The only previous women's award winners are Norway striker Ada Hegerberg in 2018 and USA forward Megan Rapinoe in 2019.
The 2020 awards were cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.
The men's award will follow later on Monday with PSG forward Lionel Messi favourite.
👸 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃@alexiaputellas @FCBfemeni #BallondOr pic.twitter.com/I1jtxZ5rZH— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2021
Women's Ballon d'Or nominees
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
- Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)
- Wendie Renard (Lyon)
- Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
- Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
- Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
- Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
- Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)
- Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
- Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)
- Ellen White (Manchester City)
- Christiane Endler (Lyon)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
- Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
- Kaddiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)