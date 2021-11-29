Alexia Putellas: Barcelona midfielder wins Women's Ballon d'Or 2021

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or.

Putellas was one of five players nominated from the Barcelona team following their first Champions League triumph along with winning the Primera Division title.

She was the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe with 26 goals in all competitions last season.

The 27-year-old was also named UEFA's Women's Player of the Year and midfielder of the year.

Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso was second, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr third and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema fourth.

Speaking through a translator at the Paris ceremony, Putellas said: "I'm very emotional, it's a very special moment.

"I would like to start by thanking all my team-mates, especially my current [Barcelona] team-mates. For me it's a collective success."

The only previous women's award winners are Norway striker Ada Hegerberg in 2018 and USA forward Megan Rapinoe in 2019.

The 2020 awards were cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.

The men's award will follow later on Monday with PSG forward Lionel Messi favourite.

Women's Ballon d'Or nominees