Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager says Conor Gallagher has 'quality finishing of a Frank Lampard'

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has described Conor Gallagher as a "manager's dream" and compared the finishing of the Chelsea loanee to Frank Lampard.

The midfielder scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over Everton to become the Eagles' top goalscorer for the campaign with six so far in the Premier League.

Gallagher moved to Selhurst Park in the summer on a season-long loan from Chelsea and will aim to continue his fine form when Southampton visit on Wednesday.

"Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour, but I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard," Vieira said.

Image: Vieira compared Gallagher's finishing ability to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who scored 177 goals in the Premier League across his career

"It is a manager's dream to have a player like Conor because when he is on the field, he will give everything.

"He is focused, concentrated and will always give his best. This is something that for me is really important."

This is the 21-year-old's joint-best goalscoring season after he found the net on six occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, which was spent on loan in the Sky Bet Championship with Charlton and Swansea.

Gallagher was rewarded for his good form this season with a call-up to the senior England squad in November, and made his debut in a 10-0 victory against San Marino.

Image: Conor Gallagher made his senior England debut in a 10-0 victory over San Marino earlier this year (PA)

Vieira believes the midfielder's desire to improve is behind his goal return.

"I think it is his determination to progress. Every time he is putting his feet on the field, he wants to improve and to challenge himself," the Palace manager added.

"We know his quality and we know he can be box-to-box. He can score goals but what is really impressive with him is his work ethic in training every day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Everton in the Premier League

"When you have that kind of determination to challenge yourself and to improve, you will have more chance to succeed."

Sky Sports' Adam Smith speaking on the Essential Football Podcast:

"He really stands out as the modern midfielder. I think a lot of managers would love to have him. If you just look at the stats, he ranks second at Palace for tackles - as a midfielder - and wins more possession in the middle third than any other player.

"On top of that, you saw how he nudged Benteke out of the way and said 'I'm having this' [to score]. At 21 years old, to be doing that and executing it like that.

"His all-round game is excellent: his work-rate, he's run further than any other player at the club as well.

"He's a workhorse, he can score, more assists and chances created than anyone else at Palace. Across the board, he stands out and looks like a really promising prospect, for England, too."

Conor Gallagher is having the season of his life at Crystal Palace. Having joined Chelsea at eight years old, the 21-year-old is now thriving during his fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge. We take a look at how, why and where he excels...