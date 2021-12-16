LIVE STREAM: UEFA Nations League draw

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player UEFA Nations League Draw LIVE!

This draw has now ended.

Watch the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League unfold for free via Sky Sports' live stream, as England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Republic of Ireland all learn their fate.

Following the re-draw for the Champions League last 16 earlier this week, UEFA will be hoping for a smoother procedure when the Nations League draw gets under way at 5pm UK time.

All 55 UEFA member nations are in the hat for the draw, which will divide the teams in four league. Leagues A, B and C will have 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. League D will comprise seven teams, split into two groups.

As in previous editions, the 2022/23 Nations League competition will have a big bearing on the next major tournament involving European nations, with qualifying play-off spot up for grabs for topping each league.

Watch Nations League exclusively live on Sky Sports

Image: France captain holds aloft the Nations League trophy

The Nations League is back - and you will be able to watch all 162 group games, plus the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final live on Sky Sports.

From England's quest to improve on their third-place finish in the inaugural competition to Wales' first adventure in League A, Scotland's bid to join the top table and Northern Ireland's pursuit of promotion from League C, we will bring you all the twists and turns along the way.

As well as our live coverage, if you are out and about, you can follow all of those Home Nations games on the Sky Sports website and app, where we will have minute-by-minute updates and show you the goals as they go in.

We will also have highlights of every game involving the Home Nations and the best of the other Nations League fixtures available too.