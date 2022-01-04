James Sands: Rangers set to sign New York City youngster on loan

Rangers are close to signing versatile youngster James Sands from New York City.
The 21-year-old is set to move to Ibrox on loan for 18 months - with an option to buy also included in the deal.
Sands - who can play at centre back or as a defensive midfielder - was a key member of former Celtic boss Ronny Deila's side that won the MLS Cup for the first time in the club's history last month.
Since making his MLS debut in 2017, Sands has played in 65 games and also earned seven caps with the USA national team.
He appeared in all six matches during the 2021 Gold Cup as USA were crowned champions before featuring against Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.
