James Sands: Rangers set to sign New York City youngster on loan

Rangers are close to signing versatile youngster James Sands from New York City.

The 21-year-old is set to move to Ibrox on loan for 18 months - with an option to buy also included in the deal.

Sands - who can play at centre back or as a defensive midfielder - was a key member of former Celtic boss Ronny Deila's side that won the MLS Cup for the first time in the club's history last month.

Image: Sands has featured seven times for the USA national team

Since making his MLS debut in 2017, Sands has played in 65 games and also earned seven caps with the USA national team.

He appeared in all six matches during the 2021 Gold Cup as USA were crowned champions before featuring against Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.

Following an eventful and unpredictable start to the Scottish Premiership season, Kris Boyd and Andy Walker have picked their teams of the campaign so far.

Rangers lead the way from rivals Celtic by six points but just two players from each side feature in Walker's XI, while Boyd has selected three from either half of the Old Firm.

The pair agreed on just four selections and also went for different formations - with players from Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian, Motherwell and Ross County also selected.

Click here to see their full teams and pick your own XI.

