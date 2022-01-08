Clyde launch investigation after Cove Rangers' Shay Logan alleges he received racist abuse

Clyde are investigating allegations of racist abuse towards Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan, who has listed the taunts on social media after the Scottish League One fixture at Broadwood Stadium

Saturday 8 January 2022 21:01, UK

Shay Logan
Image: Shay Logan listed the abuse on social media after a 1-0 win for Cove Rangers

Clyde have launched an investigation after Cove Rangers player Shay Logan alleged he was racially abused in the Scottish League One match.

Logan listed on social media some of the abuse he heard from Clyde supporters during Cove's 1-0 victory at Broadwood Stadium.

Clyde have issued a statement, condemning any discriminatory behaviour at matches.

"The club has been made aware of an accusation of a racist comment being made towards Cove Rangers player Shay Logan by a spectator during today's cinch League One match at Broadwood," the statement read.

"Clyde Football Club will not tolerate or condone racist, sectarian, sexual or bigoted harassment or other discriminatory behaviour, whether physical or verbal, and will ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action in whatever context it occurs.

"The club has tonight instigated an investigation into this matter."

Iain Vigurs sealed the win for Cove with a 71st-minute goal.

