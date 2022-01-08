Ashley Cole was racially abused while working as a pundit during the FA Cup tie between Swindon and Man City; Swindon owner Clem Morfuni offers apology to Cole, adding those guilty will be punished; Wiltshire Police open investigation and urge anyone with information to contact them

Ashley Cole: Police investigating after former England defender was racially abused at Swindon-Man City game

Wiltshire Police have opened an investigation after Ashley Cole was racially abused during Friday's FA Cup third-round tie between Swindon and Manchester City at the County Ground.

Cole, who is currently a coach with the England U21s and the Chelsea academy, was working as a pundit for ITV, who were broadcasting the game.

Clem Morfuni, the Swindon owner, released a statement on Saturday in which he said the club was "deeply disgusted" by the abuse and offered an apology to Cole.

Morfuni said: "During our FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester City at the County Ground, we sadly received reports of racial abuse towards Ashley Cole, who was part of ITV's broadcast team.

"We are absolutely saddened and deeply disgusted by this, and we cannot stress strongly enough that racial abuse of any kind will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club.

"Racism has no place in the world, and it is incredibly heartbreaking that this still has a place in our game.

"We are currently working with Wiltshire Police on gathering evidence, but those responsible will be punished accordingly.

"On behalf of everyone at Swindon Town Football Club, we send out our heartfelt apologies to Ashley Cole, and it is with our deepest regret that you had to experience that last night.

"Those few individuals do not represent Swindon Town and will not be welcome at the County Ground."

Superintendent Phil Staynings of Wiltshire Police added: "We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.

"We have already commenced an investigation, obtaining statements and securing CCTV. Further enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing.

"Behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220002136."