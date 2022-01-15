WSL: Arsenal's home match against Reading on Sunday postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in visitors' squad

The WSL schedule has been disrupted by a second postponement this weekend after Everton vs Chelsea was postponed on Friday, while last week three games were called off, including Chelsea vs Tottenham and West Ham vs Manchester United

Arsenal lead the WSL over the winter break
Image: Arsenal were scheduled to play Reading at home on Sunday in the WSL

Arsenal's FA Women's Super League match on Sunday has been postponed after a request from Reading due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

The WSL schedule has been disrupted by a second postponement this weekend after Everton vs Chelsea was called off on Friday.

New signing Stian Blackstenius had been set to make her debut for Arsenal, who must now wait to get their WSL campaign back on track after they suffered a shock defeat to Birmingham on Sunday.

A statement from the north London club read: "We can confirm that Sunday's Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture against Reading has been postponed after the Football Association approved a request from Reading."

A Reading statement added: "We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to supporters planning to attend.

"The health, safety and welfare of players, the coaching teams and club staff remains of paramount importance and we would like to wish all those affected a swift and full recovery."

Three games were also postponed in last week's WSL schedule as Chelsea's London derby match against Tottenham and West Ham's home game against Manchester United was also called off.

