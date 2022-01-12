Leah Williamson: Arsenal Women defender says it is 'a dream come true' to sign new contract

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has signed a new contract with the club.

Williamson, who joined the Gunners aged nine, has played a key role in table-topping Arsenal's fine start to the season, featuring in seven out of nine matches in the Women's Super League.

The 24-year-old, who has earned 24 caps for England, has made 179 appearances and scored 13 goals for Arsenal since making her debut in 2014, winning the Women's Super League, two League Cups and two FA Cups.

"It's a dream come true," said Williamson, who has captained England on four occasions. "It was a dream come true the first time that I signed here and the feeling hasn't changed.

"I'm as grateful as ever to have the opportunity to do what I do here - at home - and I'm very proud to continue to represent my family playing for Arsenal and to wear the badge."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall has praised Williamson's impact on the first team and the future generations of young players in the academy aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

Image: Jonas Eidevall says Williamson is 'integral' to Arsenal's plans for the future

"It's wonderful news that Leah has signed a new deal," said head coach Eidevall.

"As well as being a key player for us right now, she is also an integral part of our plans for the future - a player for us to build Arsenal around and show the young women in our academy what can be achieved through hard work, dedication and passion.

"I know Leah has a special bond with the fans too - it's so important for the supporters to identify with the players and they certainly have that in Leah."