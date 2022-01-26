West Midlands Police investigating allegations that a Stoke City player was racially abused before Coventry match

West Midlands Police are investigating allegations that a Stoke City player was racially abused before Tuesday's Championship match against Coventry City.

The alleged incident happened at the Sky Blues' Coventry Building Society Arena and was reported by a member of Stoke's coaching staff.

The individual was identified on CCTV and West Midlands Police confirmed they will co-ordinate their investigation with both clubs.

A statement read: "We've opened an investigation and will be working alongside both Football Clubs to secure and preserve evidence before a suspect, aged in his 50s, is voluntarily interviewed.

"This matter is being led by our dedicated hate crime officer within our Football Unit.

"We won't tolerate discrimination and proudly serve everyone regardless of their race, sexual orientation, disability, faith, age or gender."

Coventry also released a statement which read: "Coventry City was made aware of a report of racist abuse directed at a Stoke City player during the warm-up on Tuesday evening.

"Follow this being reported, the supporter was identified by staff and CCTV at the stadium.

"The supporter was ejected and their season ticket has been confiscated.

"The incident will be subject to further investigation by the club and relevant authorities, and the supporter banned.

"Coventry City makes clear that there is no place for racism at our games, in football or wider society and, as we did last night, will not hesitate in taking action."

A Stoke statement added: "The club is appalled by the alleged incident and will offer the player concerned the help and support he may require in response to it.

"Discrimination has no place in football or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

"Stoke City will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and, working in conjunction with Coventry City, will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction."

Coventry won the game 1-0 to move above Stoke and into ninth in the Championship table.

