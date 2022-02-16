'Cultural racism' excluding British South Asians from football governance roles, new report finds

A damning report has slammed "overt racism" and "stereotypical assumptions" as limiting British South Asians' chances in roles inside the football industry in England.

Research based on more than 36 hours worth of interviews documenting the lived experiences of British South Asians looking to progress in football managerial and governance positions found a range of issues limiting their chances and festering a lack of trust in the system itself.

The report, conducted by a team of three academics from Newman and Leeds Beckett universities, highlighted issues ranging from "overtly racist comments" in boardrooms to a feeling that "white advocates" were needed to have any chance of landing roles, and that assumptions about British South Asians' interests were also being used against them.

Titled 'Equality's Everyone's Job', it also found that some British South Asians felt burdened by "becoming role models for diversity" and being asked to speak on behalf of communities they do not belong to.

Dr Stefan Lawrence, one of the academics behind the study, said: "At a time when allegations of racism have shaken the world of cricket, it would be reasonable to hope that greater strides have already been made in football but our research demonstrates that this simply isn't the case.

"From overtly racist comments and 'jokes' in boardroom settings to stereotypical assumptions about British South Asians' professional and sporting interests, our discussions highlighted how a range of structural and cultural issues persist in limiting opportunities for both South Asian professionals to make their way in the sport but also for the game itself to benefit from their expertise."

A lack of trust in the recruitment process was a major finding from the hours of interviews conducted as part of the report, as well as a "general assumption" towards those outside the industry that they would already know about football's recruitment pathways, which it found can often use agencies to headhunt for positions in governance.

Dr Lawrence said: "Football is a hugely popular sport across all communities, with more British Bangladeshi boys playing football regularly in the UK than their white British counterparts.

"However, despite South Asian communities making up 7 per cent of the UK population, just 0.25 per cent go on to be professional footballers in England, with even fewer moving in administrative or governance roles.

"Crucially, our research revealed that there is no lack of interest in pursuing football careers among these communities, but a enthusiasm for the sport and qualifications can take people so far.

"A lack of transparency surrounding career paths, hidden recruitment processes, and a sense that all too often footballing authorities are more motivated by 'being seen to do the right thing' than by a genuine commitment to placing diversity at the heart of the sport, mean this talented community is currently under-represented across the industry."