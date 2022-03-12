Women's Super League team news, stats and how to watch live on Sky Sports

Stats for Sunday's four Women's Super League fixtures as Brighton host Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

Team news:

Man City have no fresh injury concerns after their Conti Cup final win against Chelsea last weekend. However, Vicky Losada is expected to miss out while Chole Kelly nears her return.

Opta stats

After losing their first three WSL matches against Manchester City, Spurs registered their first win against them in the reverse fixture this season, a 2-1 victory at the Academy Stadium.

Man City have won their two away WSL matches against Tottenham, winning by a three-goal margin each time - 4-1 in January 2020 and 3-0 in April 2021.

Spurs have lost just three of their last 16 WSL matches (W9 D4) - they had lost eight of the 10 games prior to this run.

Manchester City have won five of their last seven WSL matches (D1 L1), although their one defeat in this run was their last away game against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

Only Arsenal and Chelsea have kept more WSL clean sheets than Tottenham Hotspur (7) this season. They have recorded a shutout in each of their last three WSL games.

Manchester City have lost five of their six WSL games against sides from London this season (D1). City are unbeaten in 48 WSL games against sides from outside of the capital, with each of their last 10 league defeats coming against London teams - Arsenal (x4), Chelsea (x4), Spurs and West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their 10 WSL matches against the two Manchester clubs (D1 L8) and have never beaten either of them at home in the competition in five attempts (D1 L4).

Manchester City have only lost one of their last 32 WSL matches when scoring the first goal (W27 D4), but that defeat did come in this season's reverse fixture against Spurs, losing 2-1.

Team news:

Opta stats

Chelsea have won all three WSL matches against Aston Villa, keeping a clean sheet in every win. Their only home game against them was a 2-0 victory in March 2021.

Aston Villa have only faced Manchester City (four times) more often in the WSL without picking up a single point than they have against Chelsea (lost all three).

Chelsea have conceded just one goal in their last 11 home WSL matches, a Danielle Carter goal for Brighton in October. They are looking to keep six consecutive home WSL clean sheets for the first time.

Aston Villa have won their last two away WSL matches - they have never previously won three away games in a row in the competition.

After a run of scoring in 32 consecutive home WSL matches - scoring 103 goals in total - Chelsea drew 0-0 with Arsenal last time out at Kingsmeadow. The Blues last failed to score in consecutive home WSL games back in May 2014.

Since an eight-game unbeaten run in the WSL between April and September, Aston Villa have lost 10 of their last 13 WSL games (W3). Since the start of October, only Birmingham (11) have lost more WSL games than Villa.

Chelsea haven't trailed for a single minute in a home WSL match this season and have only been behind for 12 minutes in total in their last 20 home WSL games, during their 2-1 defeat to Brighton last February.

Team news:

Opta stats

Birmingham City won their first two WSL matches against West Ham United in the 2018-19 season but are winless in four games against the Hammers since then (D2 L2).

West Ham won 2-1 at Birmingham in the WSL last season despite conceding first - that remains the last time the Hammers won an away WSL game after conceding the first goal.

Birmingham City have lost 16 of their last 18 WSL matches (W1 D1), losing seven of their eight games under Darren Carter (W1).

West Ham have failed to score in nine of their last 14 away WSL matches (W3 D3 L8), although they've avoided defeat in the five games in which they've scored in this run (W3 D2).

Birmingham have only four points after 16 WSL matches this season (W1 D1 L14) - it is the third-lowest total for a WSL side at this stage of a season, ahead only of Yeovil Town in 2017-18 (2) and Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2016 (3).

Birmingham have played 71.1% of their overall passes short in the WSL this season, the lowest of any side, using possession to go long more often than the rest. Indeed, the Blues have recorded the fewest number of touches in their opponent's area (157), shots on goal (110) and amassed the lowest xG tally (10.05) of all WSL sides in 2021-22.

Since keeping their only clean sheet in the WSL this season in a 2-0 win against Arsenal in January, Birmingham have shipped 16 WSL goals, more than any other side, and lost all five games in that time.

Team news:

Opta stats

Brighton and Hove Albion have lost all seven WSL matches against Arsenal, scoring only twice and conceding 25 times.

Arsenal have won their three away WSL matches against Brighton by an aggregate score of 13-0, scoring at least four goals in each win - 4-0 in 2018-19, 4-0 in 2019-20 and 5-0 in 2020-21. The only instance of a team winning by 4+ goals in four away games in a row against an opponent was Arsenal against Bristol City between 2017 and 2021.

Brighton have won their last two WSL matches, beating Reading and Aston Villa - they had only collected one point in their seven prior to those wins (D1 L6). Their last run of three consecutive wins was directly before that seven-game winless run.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 25 WSL matches (W19 D5), a 2-0 defeat in their first game of 2022 against bottom of the league Birmingham.

Since a seven-game winning run away from home in the WSL between February and October 2021, Arsenal have picked up just one win in five away games (D3 L1) and no victories in their last three on the road (D2 L1).

Only in 2018-19 (42) did Arsenal pick up more points after 16 league games than their tally of 37 this time around, with the Gunners winning the league by seven points that season.

78% of the goals Brighton have conceded in the WSL this season have come in the second 45 minutes (18/23), the highest share of all sides. However, only Man Utd (4) and Chelsea (2) have shipped fewer times in the opening 45 minutes.

