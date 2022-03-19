FA Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats and how to follow across Sky Sports

Find out the team news and latest stats for the FA Cup quarter-finals, with Nottm Forest vs Liverpool the final game of the weekend.

Team news: Nottingham Forest will be without Scott McKenna for their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

The defender limped off with a hamstring problem late in Wednesday's victory over QPR and is expected to be sidelined for a month. The news comes as a blow to Forest, who had already lost fellow defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe.

They will both miss at least a month with injuries picked up in the previous game against Reading last weekend.

Influential Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Forward Mohamed Salah is still nursing a bruised foot which caused him some discomfort after coming off the bench in the midweek win over Arsenal and may be rested.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will start, having previously shared duties with Caoimhin Kelleher.

Midfielder James Milner and left-back Kostas Tsimikas both missed the trip to Arsenal through illness and will need to be assessed.

