Liverpool vs Man Utd: Sky Sports results for combined XI ahead of Premier League clash at Anfield

We have been asking you to name your Liverpool and Manchester United combined XI on Sky Sports this week - and now the results are in.

England's two most decorated teams meet at Anfield on Tuesday - but, given their current struggles, do any Manchester United players make a combined XI with players from this Liverpool side?

While Jurgen Klopp's team are chasing an unprecedented quadruple and go into the match fresh from reaching their first FA Cup final in 10 years with an impressive 3-2 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Wembley, United's sole remaining target for the season is finishing in the top four.

Liverpool

United boosted their chances of grabbing a Champions League qualifying spot with a 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday - but were far from convincing against the Premier League's bottom club.

Speaking after the previous week's defeat against another relegation-threatened side, Everton, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said none of the United players are ahead of their opposite numbers at Liverpool.

So, did any Manchester United players earn starting berths in the Sky Sports readers' combined XI? Nope, not one...

Recent Liverpool arrivals Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz replace current regulars Joel Matip and Diogo Jota, with the remaining nine players being regular first-team starters.

Meanwhile, Alisson received more than three times as many votes as David de Gea between the sticks.

What do the stats say?

Which players would make the stats-based combined XI so far this season? We used the Sky Sports Power Rankings to find out...

The rankings are based on 35 Premier League matchday stats and we used the season accumulative chart to select the top-performing XI so far.

According to the data, two Manchester United midfielders make the cut: Bruno Fernandes and Fred, with the latter arguably a surprise inclusion after frequently coming under scrutiny.

However, the Brazilian has still notched eight goal involvements and produced team-topping numbers for tackles and winning possession in the middle and defensive thirds combined in the Premier League this term.

In addition to Fred and Fernandes pipping Jordan Henderson and Thiago to starting berths, Matip edges out team-mate Konate in defence, while Jota jettisons Diaz in attack.