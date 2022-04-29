Chelsea Women midfielder Sophie Ingle on WSL title race and how playing with boys as a child shaped her as a footballer

Growing up as a football-loving kid in Wales, there were no girls team for Sophie Ingle to join. Instead, she played with the boys team at Vale Wanderers until the age of 12.

Despite her parents' best efforts, she was forced to take a break from the game as Football Association of Wales' rules stated girls could not play on boys teams when she turned 12-years-old. Having little access to girls teams while growing up is a well-told and all too familiar story for many female professional footballers.

Of course, Ingle would later find a home at Cardiff City as a teenager, also spending time at Bristol City, Liverpool and two spells at Chelsea, where she currently finds herself locked in a Women's Super League title race.

The 30-year-old midfielder believes her time playing with the boys team as a youngster helped develop some of the skills Ingle still uses today, but she could not be happier to see plenty of girls' teams being formed at youth level.

In an exclusive interview ahead of Chelsea's trip to Birmingham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, she said: "I spoke to a fan recently in Wales and she was the mother of a little girl and said she's now gone to play for a girls team and she's glad there are girls team available.

"It's amazing because as a kid, I never had that. I loved playing with the boys and it did develop me into the player I am today, but for girls to get involved at a young age, there needs to be girls teams.

"It's nice to hear that there's a lot of teams now back home in Wales and here in England. Girls can feel comfortable going to training and just enjoy it to start with at a young age.

"I think one of my strengths is trying to read the game. As a kid, playing against boys teams, that probably helped me growing up. I had to think quicker, I had to try and be stronger against the boys and especially with mentality as well, to physically battle with them so I do think that helped.

Sophie Ingle on facing Birmingham this weekend, live on Sky Sports "It’s going to be a hard game, it’s away from home. They defend well, they haven’t got as many points as they would like, but they’re a good team and they do try and play football, which is good.



"But we have to focus on ourselves and what we’re good at right now is getting forward and getting our forward players on the ball."

"I remember one of my teachers as a youngster said to my mum that I read the game really well. At the time, you don't realise it because you're just playing football as a kid, but in the role that I play in centre-mid, you have to have that intelligence in the middle of the park.

"I don't know if you can really work on it, but it is about analysing games afterwards. Watching a lot of men's football as a kid, Steven Gerrard was the person I looked up to so I always watched him in the midfield role. Maybe subconsciously, you pick up little things that other players do in your position."

Ingle has been the quiet cog in Chelsea's midfield since her return in 2018. The screen in front of the defence, she goes about her work quietly but effectively - Emma Hayes has previously said she flies under the radar.

One rare moment in the spotlight came in 2020 when she was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for her goal against Arsenal, but the Wales international is happy to let others garner the attention.

"I'd say it was my personality really," Ingle said. "I get on with things and keep my head down, I'm not really in the limelight, which is nice for me because I don't really like the praise.

"I've said before that I just want to get the ball and give it to the players who score the goals and work to their strengths. I'm more of a defensive player and those kind of players usually go unnoticed, and that's not a bad thing."

Chelsea are currently four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the WSL, with the Gunners having a game in hand. The Blues recently played Tottenham twice in the space of four days - their home match against Spurs postponed twice - and won both matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham

Chelsea are now two wins away from a third successive WSL title and also face Man City in the FA Cup final on May 15 - which could see Hayes' side end the season with two trophies.

"It's a tough part of the season, but again it comes down to our mentality," Ingle said. "As cliché as it sounds, we have to take it game by game like we have this week, playing Spurs so close together. We had top focus on Sunday's game, get that done last night and it'll be the same today - recovery and then trying to switch onto the Birmingham game.

"Emma never looks [at the table], she never knows how many points we're on, she doesn't know the goal difference, which is great because we just need to focus on the game. It doesn't matter on points or goal difference, just as long as we get the wins we need, that's the main focus really.

Sophie Ingle on facing Man City in the FA Cup final... "It’s great that we’re in the FA Cup final. To end the season with a final is great for us, there’s two more games to go in the league too so there’s a lot going on at the end of the season.



"But this is the position we want to be in. I think it’s been a successful season so far, but we’ve still got three big games to go.



"You want to play in these big games at Wembley with a big crowd. I think they’ve sold 30,000 [tickets], which again is incredible, but we can keep pushing that. We deserve to have more fans there than that, especially at Wembley



"It’s hard to look too far ahead at the minute because we still have two league games, but we’re just excited that we’ve got that at the end of the season."

"I don't really see it as pressure, I just see it as excitement. You only put pressure on yourselves because you demand more from the team, and we're in a good place right now. We're pushing each other every day in training and each game, but it's just exciting to be in this position and we're glad we're here.

"Everyone is excited, everyone is in a good place. Our injured players have come back now, the likes of Magda [Eriksson] coming back, Maren [Mjelde] too and we've got a squad with a lot of depth and Emma has a lot to choose from.

"It's important at this time of the season because fatigue is going to come into it. Yes, we're fit but it's the end of the season and we just have to keep ticking over. It's good that we've got those players available.

"This season has been really competitive. The fact that the trophy is coming down to the last few games and you don't know who's going to win it, it's exciting. It's the same for Champions League spots, I think there are a few teams pushing for that.

"But it has to keep growing every year and it's more exciting. I think we need to bridge the gap between the bottom teams, the mid-table teams and the top teams, but it's definitely growing and more competitive."

Overall, it has been quite the journey for Ingle. From no girls teams in Wales as a child to a multiple trophy winner at Chelsea - she is also close to leading her country to a World Cup play-off - but she is keen for the women's game to continue its recent development.

"At the minute, it's amazing that there are so many professional teams now that women can go in to," she reflected.

"Again, we have to keep growing that and push the standards for each club. We've got it really good here at Chelsea , but other teams need to try and follow suit. That takes time - Emma has built this over the last nine or ten years. It's not an easy thing, but every manager needs to be pushing for these standards at their club.

"Then it's just trying to keep pushing, whether it's the media side of it to get fans in the grounds. Off the pitch, the standards with the pitches need to be better overall.

"But mainly to keep developing younger girls and grassroots and to keep pushing the professional environment."

May 1 - Birmingham City (a), Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports

May 8 - Man United (h), Women's Super League

May 15 - Man City, FA Cup final

