League One: Saido Berahino, Oumar Niasse among players to be released after 2021/22 season

Saido Berahino, Oumar Niasse and James Norwood among players released by Sky Bet League One clubs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign; Chris Gunter, Wes Hoolahan, Callum Camps and Vadaine Oliver also on extensive list
Friday 27 May 2022 16:41, UK
A comprehensive list of the players who will be released by Sky Bet League One clubs after their contracts expire on June 30.
Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Stephen Sama, Kevin Spinelli, Luke Stowe.
Cheye Alexander, Corie Andrews, Darius Charles (retired), Ben Heneghan, Egli Kaja, Jack Madelin, Isaac Olaniyan, Zaki Oualah, Derick Osei Yaw.
Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte.
Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Luke Redfern, Danny Rowe.
Tom Dickens, Wes Hoolahan, Kai-McKenzie Lyle.
Chris Gunter, Stephen Henderson, Adam Matthews, Pape Souare, Conor Washington, Ben Watson.
Charlie Colkett, Scott Flinders, Conor Thomas, Andy Williams.
Sam Booth, Will Jaaskelainen, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Chris Porter, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe.
Dan Gardner, AJ Greaves, Lirak Hasani, Branden Horton, Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Ed Williams.
Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O'Hara, Anthony Pilkington.
Mustapha Carayol, Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Harvey Lintott, Danny Lloyd, Christian Maghoma, Vadaine Oliver, Gerald Sithole, Ben Thompson.
Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock, James Norwood.
John Marquis, Max Melbourne.
Aden Baldwin, Jay Bird, Hiram Boateng, John Freeman, Brandon Mason, Connor Wickham.
Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price.
Leon Chambers-Parillon, Michael Elechi, Jamie Hanson, Sam Winnall.
Luke McCormick (retired), Ollie Tomlinson.
Paul Downing, Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber, Shaun Williams.
Jake Cooper, Jacob Gratton, Freddie Ladapo, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Mickel Miller.
Saido Berahino, Chey Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson.
Joshua Daniels, David Davis, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Cameron Gregory, Aaron Pierre, Shaun Whalley.
Patrick Almond, Lee Burge, Cieran Dunne, Tyrese Dyce, Ugonna Emenike, Will Grigg, Nicky Gyimah-Bio, Will Harris, Aiden McGeady, Jack McIntyre, Kenton Richardson, Vinnie Steels, Stephen Wearne, Sam Wilding, Jordan Willis, Arbenit Xhemajli.
Divin Baningime, Tom Costello, Gavin Massey, Harry McGee, Dean Pinnington, Timi Sobowale.
Adebayo Akinfenwa (retired), Matt Bloomfield (retired), Jean-Baptiste Fischer, Andre Burley, Malachi Linton, Olly Pendlebury, Adam Przybek, Max Ram.