Women's Euros 2022: England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy returns to training after Covid recovery

Lotte Wubben-Moy has returned to England training after recovering from Covid.

The Arsenal defender was told to isolate at home after testing positive last week.

The Lionesses' Twitter account posted an image of Wubben-Moy back in training, to which she responded: "Safe to say it's good to be back".

Wubben-Moy was absent for Monday's 8-0 win against Norway at the Amex Stadium, but is now available for selection ahead of the Lionesses' final Group A game against Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old could be brought in for Friday night's game in Southampton if she is able to prove her fitness.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman is expected to name a much-changed side after England secured their pathway to the quarter-finals as group winners on Monday.

She made her England debut against Northern Ireland in February 2021 and has eight international caps.

Stokes out for England

Demi Stokes has been ruled out of Friday's final group match against Northern Ireland.

The Man City defender has a minor knee problem and is being rested as a precaution.

Stokes was not a full participant in training on Wednesday and the focus is now on getting the 30-year-old fully fit for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Kelly: One result won't define us

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly said England manager Sarina Wiegman has given the England squad the licence to play with freedom

Striker Chloe Kelly has warned Northern Ireland that England plan to show no mercy in front of goal during Friday's final Euro 2022 group stage game, despite the result being largely academic.

Monday's 8-0 thrashing of Group A rivals Norway confirmed the hosts' passage to the quarter-finals with one game to spare. That outcome also meant that tournament debutants, Northern Ireland, were the first team to be eliminated from this summer's Euro finals after losses to both Norway and Austria.

The 24-year-old Manchester City forward is targeting a place in the Lionesses' starting XI on Friday night, having featured as a second-half substitute in the first two games, with manager Wiegman able to exercise the luxury of player rotation ahead of a guaranteed place in the knockout rounds.

Image: England's Chloe Kelly and Austria's Laura Wienroither battle for the ball

Reflecting on the Norway rout, Kelly said: "Everyone was absolutely buzzing. But we focus on Friday now and we can't get too carried away.

"I think we want to be ruthless in front of goal every game, no matter what opposition. So I think going forward and looking ahead at the games, we take each game as it comes. But in front of any opposition we want to be ruthless in front of goal and that's our aim going into this tournament.

"The freedom that we have is brilliant and I think that shows when we are going forward. It's exciting to watch and from the bench it's really exciting seeing the forwards just play free and enjoying themselves in the final third. And I think that's when the quality is so good. When you have that, no pressure, just go and enjoy yourself and create and score.

Image: England's Chloe Kelly vies for the ball with Norway's Tuva Hansen

"It's about staying grounded and not getting too carried away with an 8-0 win. I think we showed our quality and we were brilliant on the night, but we have to focus on Northern Ireland and we can't get too carried away with one result. It doesn't define us in this tournament."

