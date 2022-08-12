 Skip to content

England heroes Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Friday 12 August 2022 20:30, UK

Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring England&#39;s second goal against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane
Image: Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring England's second goal against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane

England's Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin.

Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the shortlist, along with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, while the headline from the men's nominations was the absence of seven-time winner Lionel Messi.

Beth Mead celebrates scoring England&#39;s opening goal against Austria in the opening fixture of Euro 2022 at Old Trafford
Image: Beth Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament
Millie Bright
Image: Millie Bright was instrumental in England's Euro 2022 win

Messi won the prize in 2021 and 2019 - it was not held in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic - but, following his move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine has been omitted.

Messi's long-time rival for the Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo, is included while English trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Harry Kane also make the 30-strong line-up.

Lionel Messi, PSG
Image: Lionel Messi is not on the Ballon d'Or shortlist

Foden is one of six Manchester City players on the list including new signing Erling Haaland while Liverpool quintet Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez - as well as the recently departed Sadio Mane - are also included.

Heung-Min Son joins his strike partner Kane, while the favourite to win for the first time is Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Ballon d'Or Feminin shortlist

  • Selma Bacha - Lyon
  • Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona
  • Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal
  • Lucy Bronze - Barcelona
  • Sam Kerr - Chelsea
  • Christiane Endler - Lyon
  • Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg
  • Catarina Macario - Lyon
  • Alexia Putellas - Barcelona
  • Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg
  • Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona
  • Wendie Renard - Lyon
  • Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave
  • Beth Mead - Arsenal
  • Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG
  • Millie Bright - Chelsea
  • Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
  • Ada Hegerberg - Lyon

Ballon d'Or shortlist

  • Thibaut Courtois - Real Madird
  • Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
  • Rafael Leao - AC Milan
  • Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
  • Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
  • Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid
  • Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
  • Luis Diaz - Liverpool
  • Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona
  • Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
  • Casemiro - Real Madrid
  • Heung-Min Son - Tottenham
  • Fabinho - Liverpool
  • Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
  • Mike Maignan - AC Milan
  • Harry Kane - Tottenham
  • Darwin Nunez - Liverpool
  • Phil Foden - Manchester City
  • Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich
  • Sebastien Haller - Borussia Dortmund
  • Luka Modric - Real Madrid
  • Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid
  • Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
  • Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City
  • Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus
  • Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
  • Joao Cancelo - Manchester City
  • Erling Haaland - Manchester City
  • Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
