England heroes Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright on Ballon d'Or shortlist

England's Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin.

Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the shortlist, along with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, while the headline from the men's nominations was the absence of seven-time winner Lionel Messi.

Image: Beth Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament

Image: Millie Bright was instrumental in England's Euro 2022 win

Messi won the prize in 2021 and 2019 - it was not held in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic - but, following his move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine has been omitted.

Messi's long-time rival for the Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo, is included while English trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Harry Kane also make the 30-strong line-up.

Image: Lionel Messi is not on the Ballon d'Or shortlist

Foden is one of six Manchester City players on the list including new signing Erling Haaland while Liverpool quintet Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez - as well as the recently departed Sadio Mane - are also included.

Heung-Min Son joins his strike partner Kane, while the favourite to win for the first time is Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Ballon d'Or Feminin shortlist

Selma Bacha - Lyon

Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

Lucy Bronze - Barcelona

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Christiane Endler - Lyon

Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg

Catarina Macario - Lyon

Alexia Putellas - Barcelona

Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Wendie Renard - Lyon

Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave

Beth Mead - Arsenal

Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona

Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG

Millie Bright - Chelsea

Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

Ada Hegerberg - Lyon

Ballon d'Or shortlist