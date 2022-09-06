Keira Walsh: Barcelona back in talks for Man City midfielder and discussing world-record fee

Barcelona are back in talks with Manchester City over a deal for Keira Walsh as they discuss a world-record fee for the England midfielder.

Time is running out for Barca to conclude a deal, with the Spanish deadline on Wednesday. Man City are also reluctant to sell, having rejected three previous offers.

City are already looking at replacements, though, with Walsh in the final year of her contract and keen on the move.

The previous world record is believed to be Pernille Harder's £300k move to Chelsea from Wolfsburg in September 2020. However, US deals involve allocation fees and trade assets so final fees are undisclosed.

Walsh played a key role for England as they won Euro 2022 this summer and was named player of the match in the final as the Lionesses beat Germany at Wembley.

Since making her City debut in July 2014, the 25-year-old has made 189 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. She has 49 caps for England.

City have already lost several key players ahead of the new WSL season, with Caroline Weir joining Real Madrid, Georgia Stanway signing for Bayern Munich and Lucy Bronze moving to Barcelona.

City get their 2022/23 campaign underway at home to Arsenal on Sunday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Walsh was named player of the match against Germany in the Euro 2022 final

