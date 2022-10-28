Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double.

How did we get on last week?

Profit. Glorious profit.

The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.

However, I have changed my tune after his last-minute equaliser for United at Chelsea. Cue me humming "We're in the money," instead. My hero.

Harvey Barnes continued his fine goalscoring form for Leicester. Just a shame we decided to back him as the first goalscorer at 11/1 rather than taking the 4/1 anytime. And, Pep Guardiola's decision to drop Phil Foden from the start for Manchester City's clash with Brighton meant we got our stakes back there. Overall, we bagged a +10.5 haul.

P+L = +2

This bet is an unusual one and it's hard to be too confident on whether we're the right side of the price but I'd be surprised if it doesn't land as all three games look ripe for low scoring. All have a kick-off at 3pm on Saturday so it should be a fun one to follow, hoping for no goal updates. The reasoning on why all three games should fall under the projected goalline can be read in the prediction column here.

This type of bet has been bearing some major fruit for those who have jumped on Premier League matches becoming affected by the low-scoring bug of late - presumably due to the hectic schedule. Amazingly, 21 of the last 29 Premier League matches has seen 'no' in both teams to score, working at a 73 per cent strike rate. This treble has a chance at a juicy price.

Danny Ings will be receiving my money for Aston Villa in the anytime market. He's started the last three games, posting 12 shots to an expected goals figure of 2.15, including bagging two in the win over Brentford. When he's fit and firing his conversion rate is up there with the best strikers in the Premier League, so in what should be a goal-heavy game his price is too juicy to pass up, especially as he is the current penalty taker.

And, just look at the list of strikers to have notched against Fulham this season: Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Callum Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Darwin Nunez, Dominic Solanke and Rodrigo.

If Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn't licking his lips ahead of his 200th league appearance, he should be now reading this. He looked back to somewhere near his best in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, scoring a fine individual goal as the impact on how Everton fare with him in the team was clear to see. They have scored 1.5 goals per game in his 17 Premier League starts since the start of last season and just 0.8 per game in 33 without him. Play the double.