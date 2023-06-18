Kyle Walker: Bayern Munich in 'advanced talks' for transfer of Man City and England defender to Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are in advanced negotiations to sign Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, according to Sky in Germany.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his deal at the Etihad.

Sky in Germany are reporting that Bayern head coach and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been the main driver in convincing Walker to move to the Bundesliga champions.

City head coach Pep Guardiola left Walker on the bench for the Champions League final, favouring Manuel Akanji over him in defence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out who are Sky Sports' top 20-ranked free agents this summer, including Eden Hazard, David de Gea and Wilfried Zaha

Guardiola said in April that Walker was unable to play in City's system which saw John Stones move into midfield from defence at a time when the England international had lost his place in the team.

"He cannot do it," Guardiola said of Walker. "He will always have pace; Kyle at 60 years old will be the fastest player in this room. To play inside you have to have educated movements - he doesn't have every one of the characteristics."

Walker, who joined City from Tottenham in 2017 for £50m, has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League in his six years in Manchester.

PSG target Silva will be allowed to leave City

Image: Bernardo Silva has long been linked with a move away from Man City

Man City will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to leave the club.

However, as has previously been the case, the player and his representatives must request a transfer and present a suitable offer to the treble-winners to consider.

Paris Saint-German are interested in signing him, while Barcelona are also long-term admirers of the Portugal international.

In an ideal world for City, Silva would stay and sign a new long-term contract, having been instrumental in their momentous achievements last season, winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

However, Silva is understood to have considered a move away from City last summer, which did not materialise.

Meanwhile, City are continuing talks over the signing of midfielder Matteo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Barca remain keen on Gundogan

Image: Ilkay Gundogan kisses the Champions League trophy

Barcelona are looking to sign at least one new midfielder this summer and remain keen on City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer.

Gundogan is in talks with City over a new deal with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

However, the length of the deal on offer for the 32-year-old - one year plus an option of a further 12 months - has been a sticking point.

Barca are thought to be among the clubs willing to offer him a longer deal, while Arsenal are also interested in Gundogan.