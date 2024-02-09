Rangers' Rachel Rowe named Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month for January

Rangers' Rachel Rowe has been named the Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month for January.

Rowe wins the award for the first time having joined Rangers in July and becomes the third player from the club to have won this season following Kirsty Howat and Rio Hardy.

The Wales international played a vital role during January as Rangers remained top of the SWPL table and reached the Sky Sports Cup final.

Rowe was player of the match in Rangers' 3-2 win over Celtic in the Sky Sports Cup semi-final and scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

Image: Kaela McDonald-Nguah is the SWPL 2 player of the month for January

Kaela McDonald-Nguah claimed the SWPL 2 award after joining Gartcairn on loan from Motherwell.

Having secured just two points prior to her loan signing, the club are now sitting on 11 points having won all three of their matches in January and are just three points from safety.

The nominees for the January 2024 SWPL award were Jorian Baucom (Hibernian), Katie Lockwood (Heart of Midlothian), and Linzi Taylor (Partick Thistle), and for the SWPL 2 award they were Monica Harty (Queen's Park) and Georgie McTear (Kilmarnock).

