EFL live on Sky: Fixtures confirmed for August and September with every EFL club shown live at least three times

Sky Sports has announced the Sky Bet EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ in August and September, with every EFL club featuring at least three times.

For the period up until the end of September every EFL team will have an opening weekend fixture, a Carabao Cup tie and at least one regular weekend fixture screened live on Sky Sports.

Included in the selections are two Lancashire derbies in the Championship, with Blackburn travelling to Burnley on Saturday August 31 - kick-off 12.30pm - with Rovers then heading to Preston on Sunday September 22 - kick-off 12pm.

On Saturday August 17, Sky Sports will show the Championship clash between last season's League One champions Portsmouth and Luton at Fratton Park - kick-off 12.30pm.

In League One, Birmingham host Wrexham in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday September 16 - kick-off 8pm.

And Bromley's first-ever home game in the EFL is set for live coverage against AFC Wimbledon in League Two on Saturday August 17 - kick-off 12.30pm.

Image: More than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times

The EFL season begins with four games on Friday August 9 and every game across the opening weekend of the Championship, League One and League Two will be streamed live on Sky Sports+, a landmark first in broadcasting history.

Prior to the start of the new EFL season, all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round in early January 2025.

This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs up to five months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of last season.

Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.

Newly-announced EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports in August and September

Championship

Friday August 16: Coventry vs Oxford - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 17: West Brom vs Leeds - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 17: Derby vs Middlesbrough - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 17: Portsmouth vs Luton - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday August 18: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - kick-off 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday August 23: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 24: QPR vs Plymouth - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 24: Hull vs Millwall - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 24: Bristol City vs Coventry - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday August 25: Swansea vs Cardiff - kick-off 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday August 30: Luton vs QPR - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 31: Burnley vs Blackburn - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 31: Cardiff vs Middlesbrough - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 31: Coventry vs Norwich - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday September 1: Sheffield United vs Watford - kick-off 3pm, Sky Sports Football



Friday September 13: Hull vs Sheffield United - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 14: Millwall vs Luton - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 14: Leeds vs Burnley - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 14: Oxford vs Stoke - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday September 15: Portsmouth vs West Brom - kick-off 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday September 20: Stoke vs Hull - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 21: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 21: QPR vs Millwall - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 21: Norwich vs Watford - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday September 22: Preston vs Blackburn - kick-off 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday September 27: Plymouth vs Luton - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 28: Derby vs Norwich - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 28: Blackburn vs QPR - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 28: Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday September 29: Swansea vs Bristol City - kick-off 3pm, Sky Sports Football

League One

Saturday August 17: Charlton vs Leyton Orient - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 17: Shrewsbury vs Peterborough - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday August 18: Bolton vs Wrexham - kick-off 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 24: Burton Albion vs Stevenage - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 24: Stockport vs Bristol Rovers - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 31: Blackpool vs Wycombe - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 31: Rotherham vs Huddersfield - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 7: Burton Albion vs Crawley - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 14: Mansfield vs Cambridge - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 14: Northampton vs Wycombe - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Monday September 16: Birmingham vs Wrexham - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 21: Exeter vs Stevenage - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 21: Lincoln vs Wigan - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 28: Crawley vs Bolton - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 28: Reading vs Huddersfield - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 28: Barnsley vs Stockport - kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football

League Two

Saturday August 17: Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 17: Carlisle vs Barrow - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Thursday August 22: Notts County vs Grimsby - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday August 24: Crewe vs Swindon - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 24: Tranmere vs Walsall - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 31: Gillingham vs Chesterfield - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday August 31: Port Vale vs Doncaster - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Monday September 2: Salford vs MK Dons - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Thursday September 12: Harrogate vs Doncaster - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 14: Swindon vs Newport - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 14: AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 21: Accrington Stanley vs Port Vale - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 21: Chesterfield vs Cheltenham - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Monday September 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe - kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday September 28: Harrogate vs Bradford - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Saturday September 28: Walsall vs Colchester - kick-off 12.30pm, Sky Sports+

Everything you need to know about watching YOUR EFL team on Sky this season...

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Where do I go to watch my team?

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ (more on that below!)

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Wait, what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Image: Sky Sports +, launching in August at no extra cost

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Image: Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which games will be live on Sky?

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Will fixtures keep moving if they are broadcast?

While some matches will be rescheduled for broadcast purposes, the majority of fixtures won't be moved.

How long in advance will I know about fixture changes?

All live matches selected for broadcast up to the FA Cup third Round in January 2025 will be communicated before the start of the season.

Greater parity in the number of times that clubs are selected for TV coverage is also guaranteed.