Everton takeover: Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm agreement reached for majority stake

The Friedkin Group have agreed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Everton Football Club.

The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma, were close to agreeing a deal to buy Everton a few months ago, only to announce they were pulling out due to concerns over loans which the club had taken up with other investors.

The deal struck by the Friedkin Group is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group added: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

"We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

