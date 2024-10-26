Real Madrid make Xabi Alonso top target to replace Carlo Ancelotti after Barcelona humiliation - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid have kickstarted plans to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti after being left "furious" at their humiliating 4-0 defeat to bitter rivals Barcelona - with Xabi Alonso a top target.

Alan Shearer called out Michel Oliver for getting involved in the penalty which decided West Ham's win over Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez focused on the glut of chances Manchester United missed in their damaging defeat to West Ham rather than the Premier League's latest VAR controversy.

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's rigid "back to work" policy is costing Man Utd money as the club are paying to convert Old Trafford hospitalty suites into temporary offices and back again every week.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou called for more composure after his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Ruben Dias believes the sides at the bottom of the Premier League have shown Manchester City how tough it will be to defend their title this season.

DAILY MAIL

Steven Gerrard says he hopes Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool beyond the current season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah drags Liverpool level late on at the Emirates in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Arsenal's defensive crisis has reached new lows after Gabriel and Jakub Kiwior both trudged off injured in a chaotic second half against Liverpool, which saw the Reds seize a dramatic equaliser.

Jordan Henderson has been urged to go full circle by sealing an emotional return to Sunderland.

Kieran McKenna has hit out at 'nonsense' rumours that Ipswich will cut short Kalvin Phillips' loan spell in January.

THE GUARDIAN

Erik ten Hag cried injustice after a controversial video assistant referee decision led to a 2-1 defeat for Manchester United against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara says Manchester United's players don't know what their identity is as a team, and that falls on the manager.

DAILY STAR

Jude Bellingham was heavily criticised by the Spanish press following Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leyton Orient are making an ambitious enquiry for former Rangers winger Ryan Kent after Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho let him leave the Turkish club.