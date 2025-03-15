 Skip to content

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz reportedly subject of 'genuine' interest from Barcelona - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal make contact with representatives of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams; Julian Alvarez's agent says Liverpool were interested in signing him from Manchester City last summer, before he joined Atletico Madrid; France boss Didier Deschamps has thrown his support behind Paul Pogba

Sunday 16 March 2025 07:44, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Barcelona reportedly have "genuine" interest in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, with the Reds facing a transfer conundrum as they risk losing a host of their top forwards.

Luis Diaz celebrates after opening the scoring for Liverpool against Bournemouth

Shay Given reckons there might be a statue commissioned in honour of Eddie Howe and his players if they claim immortality in the Carabao Cup final.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams' representatives over a potential transfer in what could be one of the coups of the summer.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Julian Alvarez's agent has confirmed that Liverpool were interested in signing him from Manchester City last summer, before he joined Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez was deemed to have hit the ball twice when taking his penalty in the shootout against Real Madrid

France head coach Didier Deschamps has thrown his support behind Paul Pogba, insisting that the ex-Manchester United star can reach the top of his game again.

Wataru Endo has a score to settle at Wembley, the scene where he notably couldn't revel in last season's Carabao Cup glory against Chelsea due to injury.

Sky Sports News sits down with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and more to find out how the Liverpool side are preparing for their Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Jamaica boss Steve McClaren has revealed Michail Antonio's proposed return to action in the summer following his horror car crash.

Michail Antonio in Premier League action vs Aston Villa at The London Stadium

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Australia and Saudi Arabia are in talks about partnering on a new global Twenty20 league, which would see eight teams play in four different locations each year, in a format likened to tennis's Grand Slams.

SUNDAY RECORD

Nicolas Kuhn drops a cryptic Celtic exit hint as the stopwatch starts on his competing ambitions.

