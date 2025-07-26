Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle set to move on to other targets with deal for Brentford forward unlikely

Newcastle are set to move on to other targets with a deal for Yoane Wissa currently looking increasingly unlikely.

The message to Eddie Howe's side is clear from Brentford's hierarchy: they do not want to sell the striker.

That is much to the frustration of the player and his representatives, who have made it clear he only wants to sign for Newcastle.

Newcastle have had a bid rejected and Wissa wants the opportunity to speak to them. He feels he may not get the chance to play Champions League football again.

However, Brentford have been resolute in their determination to keep Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Newcastle were lining up Wissa to be second-choice to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko if Alexander Isak was to leave the club.

The 28-year-old left Brentford's pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this week and headed back to the UK for talks with the club's hierarchy over his future.

Brentford have sold Bryan Mbeumo, captain Christian Norgaard, goalkeeper Mark Flekken this summer, while head coach Thomas Frank left to join Spurs.

Brentford are yet to replace Mbeumo but remain interested in Omari Hutchinson at Ipswich, after a potential deal fell through over payment structure earlier in the window.

Andrews: Wissa will return to Brentford training

Brentford boss Keith Andrews said on Friday night that Wissa will return to training with the squad next week.

"He has gone back to London. It was his decision, obviously because of speculation," Andrews told Brentford's club media after his first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw against Gil Vicente.

"There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.

"It's simple really, he folds back into the group next week when we come back to training."

