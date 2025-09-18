Unbeaten Middlesbrough host West Brom & a heavyweight Midlands showdown | EFL weekend guide

Unbeaten Boro welcome West Brom on Friday night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast looks ahead to Middlesbrough vs West Brom

Middlesbrough vs West Brom (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Middlesbrough are still unbeaten, just, and sit top of the Championship table heading into Friday night's clash with West Brom at the Riverside. Thirteen points from five games matches their best start to a league campaign in their history.

West Brom, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from their first defeat of the season at home to Derby last week.

Image: Middlesbrough's defensive performances so far in the 2025/26 Championship season

David Prutton's prediction from the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"That point Middlesbrough got at Preston showed some real resilience. Leicester and Ipswich have already both lost at Deepdale, so they are no mugs at home.

"I have been broadly impressed with West Brom this season, but have struggled a little in front of goal. That showed in their defeat to Derby last week. It'll be something Ryan Mason will have spent a lot of time this week trying to put right.

"But this is a big test and I think Boro win this 2-1."

Refreshed Rob Edwards leading early Middlesbrough charge

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Edwards spoke to Sky Sports about Middlesbrough's impressive early-season form

Rob Edwards is a man refreshed. A manager re-energised. He is even sleeping better than before, currently based at Middlesbrough's Rockliffe Park training ground.

"Living on site has helped me manage my energy better," he tells Sky Sports. "I can even sneak an extra 10 minutes in bed and be in by seven!"

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you eight live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Leicester vs Coventry

CH: Birmingham vs Swansea, Leicester vs Coventry, QPR vs Stoke

L1: Blackpool vs Barnsley, Bolton vs Wigan, Lincoln vs Luton

L2: Cambridge vs Fleetwood, Harrogate vs Shrewsbury

A heavyweight Midlands melee

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast looks ahead to Leicester vs Coventry

Leicester and Coventry will both expect to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, and this is a big test for both at the King Power.

The Foxes have 10 points from five games so far, while Coventry remain unbeaten and have scored more goals than any other side in the Championship. However they have drawn three of their opening five.

Image: Most goals scored in the Championship after five games since 2004/05

David Prutton's prediction from the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Leicester and Coventry are two of the Championship's big hitters, and you'd expect both to be in the promotion conversation come the end of the season. Coventry have been full of goals so far, with Haji Wright flying - he's joint top scorer alongside Josh Sargent.

"It's the kind of game you'd hope for between two clubs of this size and ambition, a fixture that could well have top-six implications later in the year. It's still early days, but it feels like a good marker to see where both teams are at just a few weeks into the campaign.

"I see goals here. 2-2."

Elsewhere in the Championship...

Birmingham have lost their last two and will be hoping to bounce back at home against a Swansea side who were denied victory late on at home against Hull City last week.

QPR have won back-to-back games and host an in-form Stoke team who returned to winning ways last weekend and have picked up 12 points so far.

Vale on Chelsea foundations and how he's ready to thrive at QPR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harvey Vale tells Sky Sports about his desire to thrive for QPR after returning to fitness this season

It has been anything but a straightforward start for Harvey Vale at QPR. After signing from Chelsea in the January window, the midfielder was ready to make his mark. But a problem detected in his medical meant he ended up missing the whole of the second half of last season.

"When they first told me, I was gutted," Vale tells Sky Sports. "I felt I was taking that step out of the academy scene and finally into the men's game, finding a home, and then you get hit instantly with a setback.

"It was challenging mentally, but the staff and the boys were really good. They helped me get through it and I knew the focus was always to have a full pre-season this season. When there's a goal, it's a lot easier to work towards something.

"Thankfully the club went on with the deal and kept faith in me. I put my head down, worked through it and now I'm fit and ready to go."

League One & Two

Blackpool have endured a miserable start under Steve Bruce, winning just one game in their opening seven, and they host a Barnsley side riding high in third. Bolton host local rivals Wigan, while Lincoln and Luton meet at the LNER Stadium.

Cambridge and Fleetwood are both in mid-table as they prepare to meet, while Harrogate host struggling Shrewsbury.

Skubala on learning, growth and Lincoln City rebuilds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Skubala tells Sky Sports about the need to constantly sell their star players and rebuild with new talent at Lincoln City

In a League One filled with heavyweights - clubs with recent history in the Premier League and, for some, Europe, Michael Skubala's Lincoln City have been known for staying competitive, upsetting the odds and punching above their weight.

"When I came in I knew the club needed to move players on and sell players," he tells Sky Sports. "We had a really good window in terms of selling talent, then we had to replenish while keeping competitive.

"For Lincoln, it's about staying competitive while also helping players take the next step. Most clubs in this league are trying to do what we do. We've been successful with both incomings and outgoings."

The fun rolls on to Sunday and Monday

Bristol City vs Oxford (Sun 3pm) - Live on Sky Sports+ & the Sky Sports app

Millwall vs Watford (Mon 8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

The Championship action doesn't stop on Saturday. On Sunday, unbeaten Bristol City host an Oxford United side who have drawn their last two but are still chasing a first win of the season.

While Millwall are yet to take a point at The Den this season, and will hope to change that in a Monday night encounter with Watford.

Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more

Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Make sure you don't miss an episode...

Listen and follow the Essential EFL podcast on: APPLE | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday

Catch all of the goals from the 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Here's everything you need to know about Sky Sports+ including how to watch your EFL team this season…

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows. League One and League Two highlights will also be available soon after.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Follow Sky Sports EFL on WhatsApp

📱 Sky Sports EFL is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels.

Get messages and alerts for the latest breaking news, analysis, in-depth features, live streams and highlights from our dedicated EFL channel.

👉 Give us a follow