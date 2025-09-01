Alexander Isak transfer news: Liverpool set to sign striker from Newcastle in British-record deal on Deadline Day

Alexander Isak is in Liverpool ahead of his British-record move from Newcastle.

The striker arrived at Liverpool's training ground on Monday morning for his medical, with Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson confirming he expects the player to then team up with the national team later on Monday evening.

"I spoke to Alex yesterday [Sunday] and this [Monday] morning," said Tomasson. "We expect him here today."

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will pay a fixed fee of £125m for Isak, who is now expected to complete his move to Anfield on Deadline Day.

Isak is set to sign a six-year deal with Liverpool.

The deal for Isak eclipses the current British record of £115m which Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Liverpool had a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected for Isak at the start of August as Newcastle were unwilling to sell their star man without certain conditions being met.

Although Newcastle stressed they valued Isak at £150m, that stance softened in recent weeks as Isak missed their opening games of the season and said "the relationship can't continue".

What will Newcastle do now?

Finding a successor to Isak was another key in Newcastle accepting Liverpool's offer for Isak.

The club-record signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for up to £69m opened the door for Liverpool to make their move for Isak.

Newcastle are also trying to sign a striker to replace Callum Wilson, who left on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, and have agreed a £55m deal for Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

Neville: Isak is a different level

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"If Liverpool can get Marc Guehi and Isak through the door - they're two starting players.

"Isak's one of the top centre-forwards in the world. He's a real player. He is the one player that I've seen give William Saliba, Gabriel and Virgil van Dijk a real hard time over this last couple of seasons. He's really caused them problems. He's a different-level player.

"For Liverpool to be on nine points, with the two games they've just had against Newcastle and Arsenal, with those two could be entering the building off the back of the international break, they'll be absolutely buzzing and confident as hell."

Timeline of Isak saga

July 15: Liverpool told Isak not for sale in this window after making informal approach to Newcastle - and decide to rival them for Hugo Ekitike instead after being rebuffed.

July 19: Eddie Howe reveals after pre-season friendly defeat at Celtic that Isak travelled with the rest of the squad to Glasgow but he chose to send him home "due to the speculation around him".

July 23: Liverpool beat Newcastle to the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt after the North East club had already missed out on Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

July 24: Isak is not included in Newcastle's squad for pre-season tour of Asia due to what Newcastle described as a "minor thigh injury".

July 24: It later emerges that Isak has informed Newcastle he wants to explore his options in this transfer window.

July 31: Sky Sports News reports that Isak is training individually at former club Real Sociedad's facilities.

August 1: Newcastle reject an official bid from Liverpool for Isak worth £110m plus add-ons.

August 2: Newcastle make formal bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko worth nearly £70m and Isak later flies back to the North East after his personal training camp in Spain.

August 4: The striker returns to Newcastle's training ground for the first time and has trained separately from his team-mates ever since.

August 4: Newcastle up their offer to RB Leipzig for Sesko amid interest from Manchester United.

August 8: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says "we would love the player to be with us" about Isak after he misses friendly win over Espanyol at St James' Park.

August 9: Manchester United beat Newcastle to the signing of Sesko despite their offer to RB Leipzig being lower.

August 16: Isak not included in Newcastle squad for Premier League season opener against Aston Villa - but Howe says "door is well and truly open" for a return.

August 19: Isak skips PFA awards and releases a statement on Instagram accusing Newcastle of broken promises, telling the club "change is in the best interests of everyone".

August 19: Newcastle release a statement in response to Isak, denying that promises were made to allow Isak to leave and insisting they would welcome him back when he is "ready to rejoin his team-mates"

August 28: Newcastle agree a deal for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, which opens the door for Isak to leave St James' Park.

August 30: Newcastle sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in club-record £69m deal, opening the door for Liverpool to make their move for Isak.

Newcastle and Liverpool agree a £125m deal over Isak.