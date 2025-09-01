Jadon Sancho transfer news: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Manchester United forward on loan

Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal with Manchester United for forward Jadon Sancho.

It is understood that Villa will pay a loan fee and 80 per cent of the player's wages during his time at Villa Park.

Sancho has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United having the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old, who was signed by United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, spent last season on loan at Chelsea, but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy the player.

Chelsea held talks to renegotiate Sancho's salary to fit in with their wage structure but could not come to an agreement.

Should Sancho finalise his loan move to Villa, he would follow in Marcus Rashford's footsteps after he spent the second half of last season on loan in the Midlands.

Sancho can follow Rashford blueprint at Villa

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"Marcus Rashford made the decision to leave Manchester United to work with Unai Emery - and he's now firmly back in the England picture and currently working alongside Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

"Jadon Sancho's time in the Premier League has not gone to plan so far but Emery knows a player when he sees one.

"It could be the perfect move for both the player and a team currently lacking a spark in the final third.

"Three goals and four assists in 31 appearances while on loan at Chelsea last season was a modest return but it is difficult to carve a way into Enzo Maresca's bloated squad.

"At Villa, Sancho would have regular game time, European football and a manager who has regularly shown he can get the best out of players.

"A loan deal can help all parties. Sancho's long-term future, whether it is at Villa or another club, is a discussion for a later date."