Reporter Notebook: Sean Dyche doing things his way as weight lifted at Nottingham Forest

Football fashionistas, Kasabian gigs and Brian Clough impressions. Sean Dyche has always done things his own way and his first couple of days as Nottingham Forest head coach are no different.

His opening press conference lasted more than 45 minutes with a wide range of topics and tangents discussed. A smile was stitched on Dyche's face throughout. He's clearly delighted to be back at the City Ground 35 years after failing to make the grade as a player at the club.

The laughter has also extended to the training ground, where the players feel a weight has been lifted after a dismal and difficult start to the season.

Sessions have been intense but fun, with Dyche's first task to remind the players how joyful it is to be a professional footballer and how talented each individual player is.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Listen into the best moments from Sean Dyche's first press conference as Nottingham Forest boss

Snoods and hats have been banned but white socks allowed, in a change from his Everton and Burnley days, as Dyche looks to take training back to basics while he gets to know his new team.

Forest's season wasn't supposed to be like this. Ambition and optimism were high at the start but it's been more than two months since they last won a game.

Club captain Ryan Yates admits it has been tough on the squad but they're all determined to do right by the fans and restore the good times Trentside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche injects fun into his second training session as head coach at Nottingham Forest as they prepare to face Porto in the Europa League

In return, Dyche insists he's impressed not only by the squad's footballing abilities but their loyalty, mentality and professionalism. They could have easily thrown previous managers under the bus when results started to slide but instead took the blame themselves.

It's a squad that's stuck together as their form crumbles. Dyche is hoping that unity can now be the spark behind a surge up the table and a deep run in Europe.

The former trainee, who still lives in the city, has been an occasional guest for the Thursday Club at Forest, where former players, including European Cup winners, come together for some camaraderie, nostalgia and a fair bit of ribbing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche gives his first interview as the new Nottingham Forest head coach - a club he came through the youth ranks as a player

He's hoping the next time he attends the club for a brew he'll be able to tell tales of his own memorable European nights at the City Ground.

The long-term expectation from owner Evangelos Marinakis is to make sure they're a regular occurrence over the next few years.

But Dyche knows his first task is "stability", something he's specialised in over the years in his own unique manner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Sean Dyche's funniest moments after he was appointed by Nottingham Forest

Dyche: Marinakis aware of 'reality' facing Nottingham Forest

Dyche says the ambitious Marinakis is realistic about Nottingham Forest's plight as the club's third manager of the season looks to get them back to winning ways.

The 54-year-old begins his reign with a Europa League game at home to Porto on Thursday, with the Reds seeking to end a 10-match winless streak in all competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara believes Nottingham Forest have made a shrewd decision in appointing Sean Dyche as their new head coach

Victory would be a welcome shot in the arm for a club whose ruthlessly-ambitious owner Marinakis is realistic about the job at hand as Dyche takes over a side in the Premier League relegation zone.

"I spoke to him and the people he thinks are important at the club about the prospect of it once the decision was made with the outgoing manager," Forest's latest boss said.

"He spoke very openly to me about the challenge. He's aware of the challenge. I don't think he thinks he's a gimme just because of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Monday Night Football takes a close look at how Sean Dyche will compare to the differing styles of Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo during their tenures at the City Ground

"He does keep up with the stats and facts. He knows at the end of last season it was a challenging run where they didn't get as many points.

"He's aware of that and that's why they tried to add a bit more to try to keep moving forward.

"It was a good conversation, obviously, otherwise I wouldn't be here and there was a reality to it as well."

Yates: Forest players need to take responsibility for results

Forest captain Ryan Yates says there has not been a good feeling around the club in recent weeks and stressed the need to kickstart their season as they begin life under Dyche.

Forest captain Yates fronted up after the Australian was axed just minutes after Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Chelsea and then spoke alongside Dyche on the eve of Thursday's Europa League clash against Porto.

"It's been tough," the skipper said. "At the end of the day, it's our responsibility as players more than anyone. We have to take responsibility. We haven't been good enough.

"You can't pinpoint an individual, we all have to take responsibility as a club, but we have a new opportunity now and we are really excited to tomorrow night hopefully getting off to a good start.

"I feel like a massive strength of this football club is getting that connection between the fans, the players and the manager.

"Let's be honest, the last few weeks we haven't had a good feeling around here.

"The City Ground hasn't been as lively, but the new manager and his coaching staff have brought a new sense of life and energy."