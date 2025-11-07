England squad: Thomas Tuchel set to recall Jude Bellingham as question marks remain over Phil Foden

Jude Bellingham is expected to be recalled when Thomas Tuchel names his England squad on Friday morning.

Tuchel will name his final England squad of 2025 at 10am as the Three Lions prepare for their final two World Cup qualifying fixtures against Serbia and Albania, having already secured a spot in next summer's competition.

The head coach left the Real Madrid star out of his last squad in October, despite Bellingham saying he was fit and that he wanted to be called up.

Whether Phil Foden is recalled after missing the last three England squads remains to be seen.

The Manchester City forward hasn't played for his country since March. However, Foden has enjoyed a recent upturn in form, scoring a brace in his most recent outing as the Citizens eased past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Will Foden be recalled into the England squad?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises 'special' Phil Foden display - and details what he must do to return to England squad

Foden's star turn on Wednesday evening comes at a vital time, with Tuchel on brink of announcing his next England squad.

Foden last played for England in March 2025 and was included in Tuchel's first Three Lions squad. However, he has not been part of the last three camps.

When asked about the possibility of an England call-up, Guardiola added: "Listen, Thomas is so smart and knows exactly what the national team needs.

"I think Thomas knows Phil perfectly. Phil wants to play better and better and better. The national team is different, like as a team. The national team is a short time to create a team when you're not a team.

"There's no person in this country or in the world who doesn't know his quality and ability. But England is lucky to have such an amount of good players in this position.

"That's why Phil has to push himself to be better and better because when he gets the call, he can say, 'okay, I'm going to show how good I am'."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Man City defender John Stones also said he knows Tuchel is a fan, adding: "I'm just so pleased for him. I'm a big fan of Phil, of everything [he does], how he plays the game, how everything just comes so natural to him.

"I'm so pleased that he's back on the scoresheet, back happy, enjoying his football. I think that's when you get the best out of him.

"I know he wants to be [in the squad]. He's been a huge part of it, I know the manager loves him. It's a privileged place to be, and we've all got to fight to be there and earn the shirt, but I think without a doubt, he's given him a good headache for selection."

England are stacked with talent in Foden's position, and any squad announcement will inevitably leave out talented players.

But in the Premier League this season, Foden has created the joint-fourth highest number of chances (20), with Everton loanee Jack Grealish (21) the only England player to rank above him in that metric.

Of course, there is far more than stats alone that Tuchel will consider when picking his latest squad, but Foden has certainly caught the eye as he looks to reclaim his place in England's starting XI.