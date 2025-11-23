Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in a huge Premier League north London derby on Sunday November 23, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table and hold a three-point advantage over Chelsea, but they dropped points last time out after a 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

Tottenham are eight points behind their north London rivals in eighth place after Saturday's results, two points off the top four. Spurs have failed to win their last two league games, drawing 2-2 with Manchester United and losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Arsenal won both north London derbies last season, winning 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a 2-1 victory at the Emirates. Spurs have not won this fixture since a 3-0 win in May 2022.

When is Arsenal vs Spurs?

Arsenal vs Tottenham in the Premier League takes place on Sunday November 23 at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Spurs

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 4pm

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

Arsenal vs Spurs odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Gabriel is the lynchpin of this Arsenal defence - their high line, their aerial insurance policy and their most physical presence in the back four. Without him, Arsenal may have a problem in the next few weeks if his abductor injury is as bad as early reports suggest. Starting here.

Tottenham under Thomas Frank will enjoy this derby day assignment.

Few managers in the league coach 'underdog football' as effectively as the former Brentford boss.

Frank's Brentford side made a habit of punishing big teams. The smart money says he'll try to copy-paste that blueprint here: frustrate, pounce, exploit the absence of Arsenal's defensive enforcer from both open play and set pieces. Spurs have the quality to make a big move in the game - like they did away at Manchester City and in the Super Cup vs PSG.

The betting is obviously trending towards Arsenal at 2/5 with Sky Bet but that doesn't fully account for the defensive reshuffle forced by Gabriel's absence. Arsenal can and still probably will win, of course, but Tottenham suddenly have a real foothold in the match-up, and the market doesn't quite reflect it.

Tottenham double chance it is then at 2/1 with Sky Bet. And, the 7/1 on an away win needs a good look, too.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Arsenal vs Spurs team news

Arsenal will be without key defender Gabriel after the centre-back was injured playing for Brazil and will miss the next few weeks.

Viktor Gyokores, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and captain Martin Odegaard have all been on the injured list for Arsenal in recent weeks, but Mikel Arteta hopes to have positive news about at least a couple of them ahead of Sunday.

Riccardo Calafiori also returned to Arsenal from Italy during the international break and is a doubt for this match.

Tottenham have been boosted by Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Randal Kolo Muani and Mohammed Kudus all being able to train ahead of the derby.

Kolo Muani will play with a mask to protect his fractured jaw.

Dominic Solanke remains unavailable with no word on when he will be ready to return following minor ankle surgery in August.