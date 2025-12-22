January transfer window 2026 - when does it open and close? Deadline Day dates for Premier League, EFL, WSL and Europe

The transfer window re-opens on Thursday January 1, allowing clubs across the leagues to seek reinforcements and reshape their squads.

When does the 2026 January transfer window open?

The January transfer window for English and Scottish clubs opens on Thursday January 1, 2026.

When is Deadline Day?

Deadline Day actually falls on Monday February 2, 2026 and the Premier League window shuts at 7pm.

When does the winter window close around Europe?

The window for most major European leagues - including France, Germany, Italy and Spain - also closes on Monday February 2, 2026 although times vary.

What about in the WSL?

The winter window for Women's Super League and Women's Championship clubs opens on Friday January 2, 2026 and closes Tuesday February 3, 2026.

The WSL and Women's Championship window closes at 11pm UK time.

Can clubs sign players outside the transfer window?

Signings are often announced outside a transfer window, but a player will not be able to be registered to play for their new side until the window opens.

What about free agents?

Free agents can sign for a team at any time, as they are not contracted to another club.

If a player is to become a free agent at the start of July, they can agree a transfer to a foreign club but will not officially be their player until their contract is over.

How many loan players can clubs sign?

The Premier League handbook details that Premier League clubs may not register more than two players on loan at any one time.

The maximum number of loans a club can register in the same season is four, and a club cannot loan more than one player from the same club at any one time.

Premier League clubs cannot loan to another Premier League club a player they have acquired in the same transfer window.

A Premier League club is not allowed to loan more than one of its goalkeepers to another Premier League club.

EFL regulations allow clubs more freedom to borrow players, but a maximum of five can be named in a matchday squad.

No club in the Championship, League One or League Two can sign more than four players on a temporary loan from another club in any season - and no more than two of those can be over the age of 23 (the deadline for determining a player's age is June 30 ahead of the season the loan takes place).

Any loan that later becomes a permanent transfer does not count towards a club's quota.

EFL clubs are allowed to make an emergency loan if all their professional goalkeepers are unavailable due to injury, suspension or international call-ups.

