Chelsea Women: Sandy Baltimore says WSL return is 'exciting' as Blues target more trophies

It comes as no surprise then when asked what the ambitions are for the second half of Chelsea Women's season, Sandy Baltimore points to more trophies.

The Blues are a winning machine. That was no different in the France international's first season at the club last year when they won the domestic treble and were unbeaten in doing so.

Baltimore had her hand in that too. She was involved in all three goals as Chelsea beat Manchester United Women in the FA Cup final in May, scoring twice and assisting the other.

The wing-back has made her mark this season too, scoring a particularly wonderful goal against Brighton before the winter break as Sonia Bompastor's side ended on a high after a more difficult period - at least by their high standards.

When the WSL returns this weekend - with the Blues facing West Ham, live on Sky Sports - Chelsea will be looking to close the gap on Manchester City Women, who currently have a six-point lead at the top of the WSL table.

It's an unfamiliar position for Baltimore and her team-mates, but if anyone can turn around such a deficit, it's the Blues - serial winners that they are.

"We're all really looking forward to it," the 25-year-old exclusively told Sky Sports at the launch of PUMA's flagship store on Oxford Street.

"The ambition is clear: to stay competitive in every competition and keep improving as a team. We want to win trophies, but also continue developing our style of play and identity. The second half of the season is going to be very exciting.

"Overall, I think it's been a positive start to the season. We've shown a lot of consistency, a clear identity in our play and a strong collective mentality.

"There have been some very good performances, as well as more challenging moments that have helped us learn and grow. You can feel that the group is progressing and remains very ambitious for the rest of the season.

"On a personal level, it's always nice to score and contribute, especially in an important game like Brighton.

"But the main thing was the team's reaction after the defeat against Everton. We really wanted to respond with intensity, character and togetherness, and I think we did that. The win helped us regain confidence and momentum."

In her 18 months at Chelsea, Baltimore has played in a range of positions on the left-hand side. Squad rotation - key for any team competing on multiple fronts - has contributed, and allowed the Frenchwoman to develop her game.

"I feel very comfortable across the whole left side," she added. "I naturally enjoy attacking and expressing myself going forward, which is where I feel most effective.

"But playing regularly as a full-back has really helped me improve defensively as well.

"Today, I feel comfortable both as a left-back and as a left midfielder, which allows me to adapt to different roles and bring balance to the team while still contributing offensively.

"But I always adapt to tactical changes. In a team like Chelsea, rotation is part of top-level football you have to be ready to play different roles to help the team.

"Competition is part of it too. I see it as a positive because it pushes everyone to give their best every day in training and in matches. The atmosphere in the squad is really healthy, and ultimately it makes the team stronger."

Chelsea will need all that strength for the remainder of the season as they look to regroup and go again, as the famous phrase goes. You would not bet against them to come away with the aforementioned silverware they crave once again.

