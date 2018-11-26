Charlie Nicholas' Champions League predictions: Lyon vs Manchester City, Manchester United vs Young Boys

Charlie Nicholas is back with his predictions for the fifth round of Champions League group games

The Champions League returns this week, and Charlie Nicholas is back with his predictions for the fifth round of group games.

The Soccer Saturday pundit gives his verdict on the crucial fixtures involving Premier League clubs as Manchester United host Young Boys and Manchester City travel to Lyon on Tuesday, while Tottenham take on Inter Milan and Liverpool travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Here is what Charlie is predicting...

Tuesday

Lyon vs Manchester City (8pm)

The reverse fixture when Lyon won in Manchester was a big wake-up call for City and the players have really responded since then. So maybe that did them a big favour as they faced the wrath of the manager after that one.

Nabil Fekir and Ilkay Gundogan battle for the ball during Lyon's 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the campaign

At home, Lyon will have to try and force the issue a little bit and that'll help City no end, so I expect them to do what they do best and score a load of goals. So they should do just that and make sure they qualify for the last 16.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-4 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Young Boys (8pm)

I'll be doing this game again and we're all still trying to work out how they won at Juventus. I don't even think the United players know how they managed that one. It's not been great since then but Jose Mourinho only cares about results and they'll just be too big, too strong and too physical for Young Boys.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United beat Juventus last time out in the Champions League

They know they have to go and win this game and I think they'll have no problem doing that if they use the anger from the weekend's poor result in the right way.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Wednesday

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool (8pm)

I expect Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to be back and PSG know they have to go for it, so I expect a great game of football and loads of goals. But, purely because they're at home and they've got these superstars knowing they have to make an impact, I'm going for the French side to just win this in a really entertaining game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Neymar is challenged by James Milner during Liverpool's 3-2 home win over PSG

Tottenham vs Inter Milan (8pm)

I'm expecting Spurs to win it, but it'll be tough. I'm pretty sure Inter won't defend the way David Luiz did for Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday but, although the Italians are desperate to build their reputation back up in Europe, I expect Spurs to have enough.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

