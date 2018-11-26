Manchester United vs Young Boys preview: Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw set for Champions League recall

Eric Bailly has not featured for United since October 6

Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw are in contention to return for Manchester United in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash with Young Boys at Old Trafford.

Bailly, who has not featured since October's 3-2 victory over Newcastle, is expected to come in for centre-back Victor Lindelof, who manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed is "out for a while".

The Sweden international hobbled through the closing stages of Saturday's goalless draw with Crystal Palace with a muscular injury.

Left-back Shaw missed the game but is available after serving a one-game domestic ban for picking up five yellow cards.

United hope to seal progress to the Champions League knockout phase against a Young Boys side who are flying in the Swiss Super League.

Fresh from last season's title triumph - their first since 1986 - they have raced into a 16-point lead over rivals Basel and will be keen to transfer their domestic form into Europe.

Team news

Lindelof was the noticeable absentee from United's pre-match training session at the AON Training Complex on Monday afternoon.

Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian also appeared to be missing from Jose Mourinho's squad, who were split into Saturday's starters and squad players for the session.

Young Boys are without Guillaume Horaru (ankle), Jordan Lotomba (arthroscopie), Gregory Wuthrich (abductor) and Sekou Sanogo (suspended) for the trip to Old Trafford.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Young Boys 3-0, the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Young Boys are winless in all three of their previous away games against English sides (0-4 vs Spurs in 2010, 2-2 vs Liverpool in 2012 and 1-3 vs Everton in 2015).

Manchester United are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1 L2) - in all European competitions, they've never gone four without a win at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have failed to score in two consecutive home games in European competition for just the third time in their history - they've never gone three without a goal. Their current goalless run stands at 186 minutes, since Romelu Lukaku scored vs Sevilla in March.

0:37 Jose Mourinho says he will walk to Old Trafford again if traffic delays Manchester United's coach before their Champions League match with Young Boys. Jose Mourinho says he will walk to Old Trafford again if traffic delays Manchester United's coach before their Champions League match with Young Boys.

Young Boys are winless in all four of their Champions League games (D1 L3), conceding exactly three goals in each defeat.

Excluding qualifiers, Young Boys are winless in nine away games in European competition (D4 L5), since a 3-1 win against Slovan Bratislava in the 2014-15 Europa League.

Manchester United have lost more Champions League group stage games on matchday five than they have on any other in the competition (8).

Young Boys have the lowest shot conversion rate in the Champions League this season, converting just two of their 53 total shots (4%).

Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his three previous appearances against Young Boys, with all five coming in his two games against them for Everton in the 2014-15 Europa League.

Paul Pogba had a hand in all three of Man Utd's goals in the reverse fixture against Young Boys, scoring twice and assisting another.

2:14 Jose Mourinho is the man to lead Manchester United into the top four, according to fellow Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa. Jose Mourinho is the man to lead Manchester United into the top four, according to fellow Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa.

Charlie's predictions

I'll be doing this game again and we're all still trying to work out how United won at Juventus. I don't even think the United players know how they managed that one. It's not been great since then but Jose Mourinho only cares about results and they'll just be too big, too strong and too physical for Young Boys.

They know they have to go and win this game and I think they'll have no problem doing that if they use the anger from the weekend's poor result in the right way.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)