Charlie Nicholas
Football Expert
Charlie Nicholas' Champions League predictions: Liverpool v Napoli, Barcelona v Tottenham
Last Updated: 10/12/18 11:40pm
It's the final round of Champions League group games - but will Liverpool and Tottenham make it through to the knockout phase?
The Reds need to beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals at Anfield to progress to the last 16, while Spurs must match or better Inter Milan's result with PSV when they travel to Barcelona.
Here, Soccer Saturday pundit Charlie Nicholas assesses their chances and also predicts how Manchester United will fare away to Valencia and how Manchester City will get on at home to Hoffenheim.
Liverpool vs Napoli, Tuesday 8pm
It's an enormous one to keep Liverpool's momentum going. I've said it before but Anfield is one of the top three European venues on the planet for watching football and they'll be right up for this one.
It's a dangerous game because Napoli are a great side and they've already beaten Liverpool but they've had some great European nights at Anfield and I think they're set for another one here.
Charlie predicts: Liverpool to win 3-1 and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to score (Sky Bet odds)
Barcelona vs Tottenham, Tuesday 8pm
Barcelona are through but the thing is this is Barcelona and they don't do anyone any favours. Spurs will have a real go but I think this is just a game too far for them here in what should be a decent game of football.
Tottenham have got really dangerous players and there'll be loads of goals because they'll open up the game but that'll suit Barcelona with some open football being their cup of tea.
Charlie predicts: Barcelona to win 4-2 and Dele Alli to score (Sky Bet odds)
Valencia vs Man Utd, Wednesday 8pm
This'll be my game. United have done the hard work and got through. Going to Anfield will be the first thing in Jose Mourinho's mind so he'll be ready to take the hit on this one.
Paul Pogba and the others that have been left out will get a little run out. Sunday's everything for them and that is where their mind will be.
Charlie predicts: Valencia to win 1-0 and under 1.5 goals (Sky Bet odds)
Man City vs Hoffenheim
Pep Guardiola was a little bit upset after the weekend so he'll want a response from his team.
He'll make changes but they'll still be too strong and Hoffenheim will play an open game which is right up Man City's street.
Charlie predicts: Man City to win 3-1 and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane to score (Sky Bet odds)