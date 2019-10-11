Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: Republic of Ireland, Spain, Italy and more

Charlie Nicholas returns with a round of predictions for the international fixtures.

Georgia vs Republic of Ireland - Saturday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football

This is another tough match for the Republic of Ireland. Mick McCarthy has managed to get some decent results, but they lack goals - they have only scored over one goal in one of their five qualifiers. That being said, they have only conceded two in that time, which is impressive. Richard Keogh is out, so who will partner Shane Duffy at the back? McCarthy gets 100 per cent from his players all the time, but these are always dangerous fixtures.

Two late goals saw Ireland past Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium in September

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Italy vs Greece - Saturday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Italy are on the rise. Greece do not show you anything - you do not hear anything about their performances, so they have a lot of work to do to regain their once decent reputation. The youngsters are blending in with experience at Italy and they could become a force again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Norway vs Spain - Saturday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Norway are always a tough act, but Spain have talent across the park. Paco Alcacer is having a good season at Borussia Dortmund, but Rodrigo is doing the same, yet they refrain from playing them together up front and opt for a front three instead. It will be another passing masterclass by the Spanish though, I can't see past an away win.

Paco Alcacer netted twice in Spain's 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands last time out

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-2 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Tuesday