Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: Scotland, Wales, England, Republic of Ireland and more

Charlie Nicholas gives his predictions for the upcoming international fixtures, with England and the Republic of Ireland in action in European Qualifiers.

Bulgaria vs England - Monday, 7.45pm

It is another awkward one. Bulgaria trying to gain a head of steam, but it is nothing like their glory years of 10-15 years ago. It is a short window of opportunity for the Bulgarian's playing against England and a chance to showcase what they can do. Everyone is on about racism and the fact England will walk off in solidarity, but England should be able to come away from this with a win and keep their reputation going - it is about the football and watching good players, and Bulgaria will want to see the good players.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho celebrate against Kosovo last month

The Premier League is the best and most exciting league in the world - La Liga is way behind. They want to see the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. England are through, so Gareth Southgate would like to introduce Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount to these situations and so you will see a change in the England set-up, in case players are ever out with injury or illness. It will not be easy but they are more than capable of getting the job done here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-2 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Czech Republic vs Northern Ireland - Monday, 6pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Again, I think Northern Ireland have done well. Michael O'Neill has done a fantastic job - that is why Scotland wanted him. He has made Northern Ireland grow and made them believe. It is a very hostile place to go and I think Czech Republic will be too strong for them. These countries are always strong at home, and it will be a dangerous night with another defeat for Northern Ireland.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

4:37 Highlights of the European Qualifier Group C game between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland Highlights of the European Qualifier Group C game between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland

France vs Turkey - Monday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

The French like their exhibition-style stuff, and they have such an abundance of stars and talent. Paul Pogba wants to be fit when he is ready, and the rest are all competing for places, right from the goalkeeper to the forward positions. It is a very healthy state of affairs for France currently and this will be another routine night for Didier Deschamps and his side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland - Tuesday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

This is a tough place to go. The Swiss, even with Granit Xhaka in the team, are a formidable force, especially at home. They will be without Xherdan Shaqiri, but that should not cause too many issues - they are unbeaten in the qualifying stages and that is without Shaqiri. Again, this Irish side under Mick McCarthy are renowned for being tough and competitive. They are a well-drilled group, but I cannot find a solution to their goalscoring problems. They always have the same wide men and rarely change from their one man strike force, so I do not see them getting a result from this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Sweden vs Spain - Tuesday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This is an awkward one for the Spanish. Sweden will be full of enthusiasm at the possibility of claiming a scalp by getting the win, and they will always threaten. Spain do not have the glamour of Andres Iniesta and Xavi anymore, while they have tried so many different strikers. It tends to be Rodrigo and Paco Alcacer but they have tried Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata too. It is weird because there are loads of goals in this Spain side, even more so from the midfield and wide areas, so I think they will nick this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

