Charlie's Premier League predictions: Palace and Man Utd tipped for wins

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest set of Premier League predictions, and is tipping wins for Man Utd and Man City this week...

This is the one that tells me where Manchester United are. They would normally struggle in the past away at sides like Brighton, where they went down 3-2 last season at The Amex. Nevertheless, four points out of six is magical after the restart for Brighton, and it gives them breathing space, depending on what happens with the other teams around them. The gap to the others is still not sufficient though as it stands.

United have been impressive. Anthony Martial does what he does. He looks poor one week and is class the next. The skill and movement of Bruno Fernandes has been excellent, while Paul Pogba can supply the three up front. I like the balance of Mason Greenwood, coming in off the right as a left-footer. The pace and movement is so valuable at this time of the season, while teams are still trying to find their feet.

Teams need to play deeper against United, but by the time you get the ball, it is hard to hit the forwards and have the midfielders to get up and support, and this is where United can get on top of you. All these things add up to let you know United may have some steel now. Themselves, Chelsea and Wolves are in one hell of a fight. They may not be as strong away from home but the belief is growing, and when they have that, it becomes irreplaceable and too hard to handle at times. They are in for a good run-in.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal have not solved their problems.

I was sitting on the edge of my seat in the FA Cup tie when they beat Sheffield United. The lack of rhythm and belief is staggering. Arsenal are eye-catching when they have rhythm, but those days are gone. It does not happen as regularly as it did. I spoke about copying Manchester City and the way they go about things, which I do think Mikel Arteta will do.

The midfield players got on the ball, Joe Willock was OK and gave options without the ball. Bukayo Saka is excellent wherever he plays, but I would like to see Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles play a bit more.

The full-backs used to hit the byline when we were good. Ashley Cole and Gael Clichy hit the byline and cut the ball back. Kieran Tierney is and can be like that. He has to learn defensively, but who doesn't need to do that at Arsenal? Hector Bellerin is not close to that any more, but Tierney is now a threat going forwards.

It is more promising, but there are still major problems in defence. With the back three, it is a no thank you to Sead Kolasinac playing in that. It is simply make-do with the David Luiz extension. Why? Is he good in the dressing room? So am I! I can come in and be a nice guy, and help the youngsters. You will not take away the bad vibes he has as a player. Not everyone can be sold, but the signs are more promising going forward.

Norwich are gone, and I think the Man Utd game was their last throw of the dice. To be beaten the way they were, they will be looking at each other, and they will not admit it, but they will know their time is up.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang must be looking at this and thinking of showcasing what he has got, while potentially winning the Golden Boot again. He could be next in line, but I am expecting Arsenal to be comfortable in victory here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

I don't know what's going on at Leicester.

Everton have been OK since the restart - they should have beaten Liverpool but can be a mixed bag. Everton have some good fixtures coming up too which they can win and they should be threatening for sixth place. If Burnley can be in the position they are in, then Everton should be above them and in and around those European places.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he hopes the club will soon be competing for the Premier League title.

Leicester keep the ball and it can be tidy but they are not going anywhere with it. Jamie Vardy is not getting ball and the runners are not there. Leicester ran their course before the break and are trying to get a pattern back.

James Maddison is on the brink in games as is Harvey Barnes, but there is something lacking at the minute. Are they looking over their shoulders? Brendan Rodgers looks frustrated. They are not doing anything with the ball.

I see Everton making a push for this. These are two decent footballing teams, but the scenario with the fans not being there does take its toll, and because of that I am tipping Everton just to edge it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle have been ever so good with what Steve Bruce has done. They did get a reality check against Manchester City and tried to squeeze them. Dwight Gayle missed the chance at 0-1 and that was unfortunate, but they will take pride from the way they performed and defended.

Bournemouth will be open and have to go after it. Brighton have created a gap, but what does a draw do for Bournemouth now? They have awkward games coming up too.

I think Bournemouth will edge it. You keep looking at the bottom lot and no teams are getting anywhere, but because of what is happening at Watford and West Ham, Bournemouth will know they cannot keep passing up these opportunities.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

I think David Moyes will do what he has done recently and West Ham will sit in, asking where will Chelsea hurt them? That will be on the counter. It will be a bit like the Wolves game, where they did nick a couple of opportunities and frustrated them in periods.

Pablo Fornals missed a glorious opportunity in both of those matches at 0-0, so chances can crop up. If they do go after it, they could get picked off by Chelsea. West Ham will sit tight and try to frustrate them.

Aaron Creswell says West Ham have not been good enough this season and admits the club faces a

Michail Antonio will be important as will set-pieces for West Ham, and Chelsea can give chances away. I think they will get something from it, but they will not be adventurous. Jarrod Bowen is a handful and should have scored against Tottenham.

Mark Noble and Declan Rice will sit and allow Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks to get forward. They could get something from those areas, but it will be a good point for West Ham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

I thought Sheffield United were a bit better against Arsenal - but I do not say that as a gigantic compliment.

They made chances but should have done better with them. Chris Wilder's side can get agitated at times and they are giving away silly free-kicks again.

Tottenham still have issues defensively. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are not being selected, so does Jose Mourinho believe Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are the future? They kept a clean sheet last time so it may be the same back four in this one. Their full-backs are vulnerable, but Tottenham are strong going forwards, with Harry Kane scoring too against West Ham, but I see this being a draw.

Sheffield United will be annoyed for losing the way they did against Arsenal, and the way their league form has gone since the restart will be as clear an indicator as any that they must improve. They will try to rattle Tottenham and get stuck into them. I still think Sheffield United are good enough to take a point from this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool are Premier League champions and congratulations to them. They have been outstanding in every area.

What we will see in this game is an open game of football. It should suit Liverpool to go head-to-head with Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne has been the star - he played an hour against Arsenal after tearing them apart and then the same with Newcastle, so he could be rested. His form has just continued.

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City will close the gap to newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool next season - but only if they get their recruitment right this summer.

City will not try to beat Liverpool to prove a point. They will build for the semi-final of the FA Cup and the Champions League when it comes around. Raheem Sterling has been scoring and playing better, which is the same as Riyad Mahrez. David Silva has been playing well as always. It will be one of these enjoyable matches.

The goals have been few and far between since the break, but the two sides respect each other, the way they want the ball and use the ball, and that is why they will be happy to go head-to-head. The champions will not be embarrassed by having a low percentage of the ball, but they will use the ball superbly when they get it. There will be some magical players on show and I think we will get just that sort of game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)