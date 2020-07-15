Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: More Everton frustration, another Sheffield Utd win

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions as the race for the top four heats up and the action continues to come thick and fast.

Download the Sky Sports Premier League Review Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

It was a great result for Aston Villa over Crystal Palace, but Bournemouth's result out of nowhere will have dampened Villa spirits. Bournemouth have been lifted, but Villa still have the better chance of avoiding relegation with games against Arsenal and West Ham after the trip to Goodison.

When was the last time Villa had an opportunity presented to them like this? Everton were awful against Wolves, they were ripped apart. Carlo Ancelotti is getting nothing from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not scoring now either. The service to the frontmen - it is weird how things like this develop at Everton.

2:51 Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

I would love Villa to stay up, it is a special place as it was when I played there in the 1980s. They had a winning mentality and I liked the style and energy. I look and say I would like to see them stay up, but they do not have enough.

Trezeguet turned up and nets two nice goals against Palace and they need to get that first goal against Everton. They have to play an adventurous team and make it awkward for the Toffees.

Ancelotti could well play the kids and see what happens. You cannot tell what will happen, but with the fighting spirit coming out of Villa and the state Everton are in, I think Villa could maybe get a point.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs A Villa Live on

What a cracking game this is. All of a sudden, with the suspensions and mistakes, Leicester look like they are struggling to make the top four. It was an embarrassing result at Bournemouth. The quality and work they put in for the first part of the season, sitting above City in second for large parts, could be undone, and Brendan Rodgers will be thinking the same.

Jonny Evans made a couple of mistakes, while Caglar Soyuncu received a stupid red card - the club should fine him for his behaviour - but the lack of quality in midfield is haunting the Foxes.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Leicester in the Premier League

Sheffield United are a beast of a team and they are taking everyone on. They have great energy and bombing full-backs. They have never been in Europe in their history and this would be amazing for Chris Wilder. If fairness counted, the Blades deserve to get a place in Europe.

They are way above anywhere I could have thought, and maybe where they would have thought too. Their football is eye-catching and it is quite incredible what they have done. If it has to go long it will go long, but it's not route one. They play adaptable football - the manager is still fiery and showing his true fan feelings too.

It has to be advantage Sheffield United right now, they are the team going after it. Leicester are under scrutiny, and I fear they will feel the pressure here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Sheff Utd Live on

Brighton are safe, although they won't admit it. Brighton do play the right way but I have to admit I thought they would have changed their style up post-restart.

Graham Potter wants to play out from the back, but I was not sure he had the right defenders to do that. He has asked that of them and I thought they would be more vulnerable alongside the lack of goals in the team, but yet they have managed to get there.

At this stage of the season it is not about performances, it is about getting over the line - they have done it and congratulations to them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken advantage of people questioning whether he should still be there, but Southampton have been one of the most promising teams since the break. People have suggested Southampton may be in meltdown off the field but I do not think it was as dramatic as people thought.

Hasenhuttl has got the players on board - they like his personality. They proved a point at Old Trafford yet again and have come a long way since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester. I do think they will continue their form, and they will win comfortably here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton

It is normally tough to go to Selhurst Park, and it will be again here, despite the fact Crystal Palace have lost five on the bounce. Palace are a team that could easily lose their next three games and end the season having lost eight in a row. Palace do go through the motions, but Manchester United are coming to town and they will fancy it.

Roy Hodgson needs a centre forward. They scored two against Chelsea, one of which was a spectacular goal from Wilfried Zaha, but they do not look like they have a lot in them. Is he going to get the money to go out and buy someone? You could sell Christian Benteke for decent money as someone in Europe would want him.

Can Manchester United bounce back from their disappointing draw with Southampton?

Maybe there will be some significance to this match. Hodgson will be angry and wanting a response from his side. They could have been challenging for Europe but now they are in 14th and everyone is saying the same thing again. There is a lot for them to prove.

United started brilliantly after the break, but they were all games they were expected to win as they pushed on for a Champions League place. They do need to get back to winning ways, and while Palace will cause them problems, with the emphasis on this being a must-win for United, I think they will get there.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Watford Live on

Michail Antonio's four goals at Norwich were different class. He plays the No 9 role really well. He did miss chances the week before but you could see a guy who has strength and a great appetite for the game. He chases and fights for everything.

Troy Deeney converted two penalties to get Watford over the line, but they have not been playing well. Nigel Pearson will not be fussed about performances now, it's all about results and he will just wants to see his side reach safety.

Watford would take a point and move on, but how do you genuinely pick a winner here? With the tension, and both teams after one more win or even a point to be safe, it is too difficult to call. But I just think West Ham have more about them at the moment and will win this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)