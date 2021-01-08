Northern Premier League, Southern League and Isthmian League call for season to be declared null and void

The Northern Premier League, Southern League and Isthmian League have recommended for their season to be ended and declared null and void.

All three 'Trident' leagues, which represent steps three and four of the non-League pyramid, issued statements on Friday following a meeting of their combined boards to discuss the effect of the latest UK lockdown.

Clubs will be surveyed for their views on whether the season should be terminated and what any alternative scenario might look like.

However, the boards have made it clear that terminating the season is their recommendation, with fixtures in all three leagues currently suspended until at least March 6.

"The board of the Northern Premier League has, together with our fellow Trident Leagues, reviewed the implications of the latest Government lockdown," read a Northern Premier League statement.

"The matter was also discussed at length by the FA's Alliance Committee earlier this week.

"In order to reach a decision that will apply across Steps 3 and 4 in the National League System, and which is informed by the views of all clubs at Steps 3 and 4, clubs will shortly be asked by the Football Association to provide their views on whether the 2020/21 season should be terminated and, if not, what the alternative should be.

2:58 Rob Dorsett reports for Sky Sports News after the Premier League announces the introduction of tightened Covid-19 protocols following an increase in outbreaks within clubs

"Independent of that survey, all three of the Trident League's boards hold the view that the season should cease immediately and be declared null and void.

"The ultimate decision lies with The FA Council, following a proposal made by the Alliance Committee but no proposal will be drafted until clubs' views have been collated and assessed.

"In the meantime, the Northern Premier League is postponing all fixtures up to and including Saturday 6th March since there is no suggestion that the national lockdown will be lifted prior to this date.

"The League will continue to provide its Member Clubs with updates as and when it is able to do so."